The Bold Wine Pairings That Are Perfect With Beef Stew
Wine and beef stew may not seem like a natural combo to you, but the two dishes have a long history together that make them perfect partners. With the warming rustic flavors of beef stew may seem better suited to a hearty dark beer, the combo of robust flavors and tannic acidity makes wine ideally suited for a rich beef stew. All you need to consider is beef Bourguignon, perhaps the most celebrated and famous beef stew on the planet, which is made with Burgundian red wine, to understand how potent a combo the two can be. But we understand how overwhelming the world of wine can be, and like any food, beef stew won't work with every kind of wine. So we asked an expert, Lexi Stephens, a wine educator, WSET level III (Wine Spirit & Education Trust), and the founder of Lexi's Wine List for her recommendations on the best wine pairings for beef stew.
Stephens told us that for the heavy flavors of a good beef stew, "something bold like a Bordeaux, Cab Sauv, or Malbec would work perfectly." She gave the reasons why you should aim for a bold red wine, explaining, "Wines with higher tannins are ideal for pairing with beef because the tannins cut through the fat." And it's not just that the wine will help the stew. Stephens said, "[T]he fat in the beef stew makes the wine taste smoother, highlighting the fruity notes in the glass."
Robust red wines will higher tannins will stand up to a hearty beef stew
Lexi Stephens' recommendations of Bordeaux, Malbec, and Cabernet Sauvignon are great places to start with your beef stew pairing, but there are lots of great tannic red wines out there, both classic and lesser-known. Another common red you'll see in most groceries and shops is Syrah, which is just as bold as Cabernet Sauvignon and has very earthy and savory flavors that can pair well with any stews, especially beef stews that also use mushrooms. If you want a wine that's a little less intense and easier to drink but still has enough tannins to cut through your stew, Merlot falls on the stronger end of medium-bodied wines and will also work great.
If you want to try some new bold types of red wine with your beef stew, there are also some great Italian red wines that are common enough to find in most local wine shops. Nero d'Avola is a bold Sicilian red wine that matches the tannins in Cabernet Sauvignon or Syrah but has a strong fruit-forward flavor to it that can balance out a strongly savory beef stew. Nebbiolo, which is often made into the famous Northern Italian wines Barolo and Barbaresco, is tannic and acidic, and famous for its impressive complex mix of fruity, savory, and floral tasting notes. And as Stephens explains, tasting these wines alongside beef stew will make both all the better.