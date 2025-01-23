The Bold Wine Pairings That Are Perfect With Beef Stew

Wine and beef stew may not seem like a natural combo to you, but the two dishes have a long history together that make them perfect partners. With the warming rustic flavors of beef stew may seem better suited to a hearty dark beer, the combo of robust flavors and tannic acidity makes wine ideally suited for a rich beef stew. All you need to consider is beef Bourguignon, perhaps the most celebrated and famous beef stew on the planet, which is made with Burgundian red wine, to understand how potent a combo the two can be. But we understand how overwhelming the world of wine can be, and like any food, beef stew won't work with every kind of wine. So we asked an expert, Lexi Stephens, a wine educator, WSET level III (Wine Spirit & Education Trust), and the founder of Lexi's Wine List for her recommendations on the best wine pairings for beef stew.

Stephens told us that for the heavy flavors of a good beef stew, "something bold like a Bordeaux, Cab Sauv, or Malbec would work perfectly." She gave the reasons why you should aim for a bold red wine, explaining, "Wines with higher tannins are ideal for pairing with beef because the tannins cut through the fat." And it's not just that the wine will help the stew. Stephens said, "[T]he fat in the beef stew makes the wine taste smoother, highlighting the fruity notes in the glass."