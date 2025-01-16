Check Your Pantry: Quaker Recalls Popular Pancake & Waffle Mix Over Common Allergen
The Quaker Oats Company has issued a limited recall of Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix. Pearl Milling Company's 32-ounce (two-pound) boxes of this pancake and waffle mix may contain undeclared milk, which could be dangerous or even life-threatening for people with milk allergies or milk sensitivity. This limited recall was issued on January 14, 2025, according to the United States Food and Drug Administration.
The boxes in question are marked with a best by date code of "BBD SEP 13 25 P." This code is located on the box's top panel, according to Quaker Oats. The UPC of the recalled pancake and waffle mix is 30000 65040. The recalled boxes went on sale on November 18, 2024, so if you bought pancake and waffle mix before that date, your box is not part of the recall. If you bought 32-ounce Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Utah, or Wisconsin on or after November 18, 2024, you should check your pantry to see if your box has been recalled.
Be sure to check the package label carefully
It is important to check your pancake and waffle mix box carefully. Only Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix in the 32-ounce size has been recalled. Original Complete, Buttermilk, Buttermilk Complete, and Apple Cinnamon Complete Pancake & Waffle Mixes are NOT part of this recall, nor are bagged pancake and waffle mixes or Pancake on the Go mixes, which are sold in cups.
If you have a box of the recalled pancake and waffle mix and you have a milk allergy or sensitivity, do not consume this product. Discard it instead. Accidentally consuming this product could lead to a severe allergic reaction.
For more information, contact Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-407-2247 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Central Standard Time, Monday through Friday. Pepsico owns Pearl Milling Company, which produces pancake and waffle mixes, grits, corn meal, corn meal mixes, and syrups, and its parent company, The Quaker Oats Company.