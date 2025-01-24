Why Olive Oil Turns Bitter When Blended (And How To Avoid It)

You're whisking up a beautiful garlic aioli or fresh chimichurri in your food processor, fully anticipating a batch of super-creamy and flavorful condiments to go with your salads. But when you taste it — bleh! A bitter tang gives your taste buds a mouth-puckering wallop. No, you didn't mess up the recipe. The culprit, surprisingly, might've been your prized extra virgin olive oil.

As flavorful as extra-virgin olive oil is on its own, it can take a nasty bitter turn when you try blending it. The reason lies in a class of antioxidants found within olive oil called polyphenols. They aren't harmful — in fact, polyphenols are key compounds behind the healthfulness of olive oil, per the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The only problem is that they taste awful: they're astringent and incredibly bitter.

You wouldn't taste them in out-of-the-bottle olive oil because, in their natural state, the polyphenols are suspended in a coat of fatty acids, which mask their flavor. When you blend up the oil, you're essentially breaking up the oil on a microscopic level into millions of tiny droplets. In the process, the bitter polyphenols are ejected from their fatty acid coatings and dispersed into your emulsion. The smaller the oil droplets, the more bitter it becomes. A blender or food processor whips the oil into the tiniest droplets of all ... so, unfortunately, they'll also give you the harshest-tasting results.

