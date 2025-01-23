Prevent Sticky Cooked Rice Noodles With One Magic Ingredient

The ultimate rule for whipping up a speedy stir fry is to chop your vegetables and protein first. Unlike other forgiving dishes, such as hearty stews, where you can get on with chopping veggies while the beef sears, each element needs to be prepped in advance because the cooking technique is so fast and furious. And the same goes for the rice noodles; soaking them in hot water softens them slightly and primes them to meet the searing heat of a smoky wok. The problem? Cooked rice noodles like to stick together in an unwieldy lump, which can make it tricky to separate them without breaking their tender strands. Fortunately, you can prevent sticky rice noodles with a slick of one magic ingredient — rice bran oil.

As you'd expect, rice noodles are primarily made of rice and water, which means they contain lots of starch. This starch is awesome for lending the noodles their characteristic texture and slippery, almost-translucent softness. However, as the rice noodles cook, the starch leeches out, which can make their surface sticky and gummy when set aside. Tossing your noodles with a drizzle of rice bran oil creates a barrier on their surface that prevents them from clumping. You can also rinse the noodles in cold water first to remove some of the excess starch and stop them cooking in their residual heat before coating them with a light sheen of oil.