Make Your Ricotta Smoky And Complex With A Quick Cooking Tip

A grill is worth investing in because it imparts a smoky flavor that most other cooking appliances and methods can't achieve. While cooking meat is the most common use for a grill, ricotta is the ingredient you should throw on next. If you're wondering how to cook a creamy, soft cheese on the grill, there's a quick and easy cooking tip to follow.

Advertisement

All you need is a cast iron skillet and a grill to smoke ricotta cheese. Whether you're using a simple pit grill or a gas fired grill, both charcoal and wood chips are equally adequate for smoking ricotta. You'll heat up the charcoal or wood, bringing the grill to medium heat before adding the ricotta. Then, simply spoon your favorite ricotta cheese like this Galbani whole milk ricotta into a cast iron skillet, cover it with a top — or tin foil if you don't have one that fits — and place it on the hot grill grates. Be sure not to place the skillet directly over the coals so as not to burn the cheese. Close the lid of your grill to smoke the cheese for around eight to 10 minutes. A browned crust should form which you can stir back into the cheese right before serving.

Advertisement

Ricotta is creamy and decadent with a versatile flavor that we usually embellish with seasonings or incorporate into elaborate recipes. Smoking ricotta adds all the depth of flavor needed to make it a standalone dish.