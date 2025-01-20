The Caramelized Veggie That Belongs In Your Steak Tacos (It's Not Onions)

While patience is often a required virtue when making caramelized onions with their hour-long simmer, you won't need as much time when caramelizing carrots. With just 30 minutes of roasting in the oven, the carrots are perfectly caramelized. All you need to do in preparation is coat them in butter or oil and toss them in your preferred seasonings.

Salt, pepper, and honey are usually sufficient for roasting carrots (as evidenced by our honey-glazed carrots recipe) but feel free to branch beyond the essentials. Seasonings for your caramelized carrots will add more flavors into your tacos without weighing the whole dish down. For example, when hot sauces feel too bold but you still want a kick of heat, a hot pepper glaze or a chili roast for your carrots is an apt solution. For fragrance, a sprinkle of cumin seeds or za'atar can do wonders. Balsamic vinegar, on the other hand, is a phenomenal choice should you need an acidic, tangy edge to cut through all that meaty richness.

While you're roasting the carrots, you can also include a few other vegetables. From sweet potatoes and beets to vibrant corn kernels, there's a whole rainbow of produce to join the filling assembly. The more the merrier, especially when it's tacos we're talking about.

