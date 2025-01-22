When converting leftover pork chops into fried rice protein, convenience is right at your fingertips. All you'd need to do for preparation is chop up the pork chops and they're ready to hit the pan. No further step is necessary. The rest of the process is as low-effort as always, with all the ingredients — rice, eggs, aromatics, vegetables, and a diverse array of seasonings — coming together over quick stirs and medium heat.

Advertisement

Not just pork chops, but your pork fried rice is also a fantastic playing ground for other leftover foods. Got some roasted veggies from last night's meal? Throw them into the pan. How about BBQ sauce, teriyaki sauce, or perhaps whatever's left of the pork chop drippings? They would be perfect additions to your fried rice dish. Even the rice itself can be utilized from days-old rice, and it might even be better that way.

The customization doesn't simply end with fridge-raid ingredients. You can always go above and beyond with other additions. Since you've already got the pork chops, bacon bits will surely fit right in. If the dish needs something on the other end of the flavor spectrum, you might find pineapples to be an excellent solution. The fresh fruit's sweet-tart vibrancy is a striking contrast with the overall savory depth. And don't limit yourself to the same old condiment choices, either. With spicy sparks from chili oil or gochujang, or the heady sweetness of Shaoxing wine, your fried rice will be infinitely more exciting.

Advertisement