Here's How Much The World's Most Expensive Cheesecake Will Set You Back

New York is famous for a lot of things, and cheesecake is arguably one of the tastiest. While Greece deserves credit for inventing cheesecake, New York had a heavy hand in perfecting it, and it's one of two American cities with its name on this delectable dessert. But one record-breaking cheesecake sets itself apart from even the richest of New York cheesecakes with its astronomical price tag. And, if you want a taste of it, you'll have to shell out a lot of dough — $4,592.42, to be exact.

Chef Raffaele Ronca of the eponymous Ristorante Rafaele in New York City clinched the Guinness World Record for the world's most expensive cheesecake on October 30, 2017, and his record still stands. You can't just slap a $5,000 price tag on a Cheesecake Factory pie and win the world record. No, this cheesecake not only sold for that price, but it was also fully justified by the cost of the highly specialized ingredients used to make it.