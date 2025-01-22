Why The Römertopf Is A Game-Changer For Baking Bread

While store-bought loaves are convenient and cheap, there's nothing like the flavor, texture, and aroma of a crusty baguette that's been lovingly homemade in a family kitchen. Whether you're an experienced baker who prepares a daily sourdough boule with a flavorful starter or a newbie who occasionally uses instant yeast to make a basic sandwich loaf, there's one piece of equipment that could be a game-changer in your bread-making adventures — a Römertopf.

This nifty piece of German cookware, often employed to make the juiciest chicken, is a brick-shaped cooking vessel made of fireproof clay that's used in the oven to braise, roast, or bake food. It's split into two halves (the base and the lid) and comes in various sizes. Popular in Roman times, the interesting thing about these clay pots is that they need to be soaked in water before use. The porous clay soaks up the moisture and, during the cooking process, releases it as steam, which stays trapped inside. This feature makes a Römertopf ideal for baking bread because the steam encourages a high rise and creates a loaf with a thick and chewy crust that still has a moist interior. While Dutch ovens are commonly used to bake bread because they're fantastic at retaining heat, they're made of cast iron, a material that doesn't absorb moisture like clay does, which means they cannot produce that coveted steamy environment.

