Why The Römertopf Is A Game-Changer For Baking Bread
While store-bought loaves are convenient and cheap, there's nothing like the flavor, texture, and aroma of a crusty baguette that's been lovingly homemade in a family kitchen. Whether you're an experienced baker who prepares a daily sourdough boule with a flavorful starter or a newbie who occasionally uses instant yeast to make a basic sandwich loaf, there's one piece of equipment that could be a game-changer in your bread-making adventures — a Römertopf.
This nifty piece of German cookware, often employed to make the juiciest chicken, is a brick-shaped cooking vessel made of fireproof clay that's used in the oven to braise, roast, or bake food. It's split into two halves (the base and the lid) and comes in various sizes. Popular in Roman times, the interesting thing about these clay pots is that they need to be soaked in water before use. The porous clay soaks up the moisture and, during the cooking process, releases it as steam, which stays trapped inside. This feature makes a Römertopf ideal for baking bread because the steam encourages a high rise and creates a loaf with a thick and chewy crust that still has a moist interior. While Dutch ovens are commonly used to bake bread because they're fantastic at retaining heat, they're made of cast iron, a material that doesn't absorb moisture like clay does, which means they cannot produce that coveted steamy environment.
How to use a Römertopf to bake bread
To use your Römertopf to bake bread, soak it in water for at least 15 minutes before use if it's not glazed. Then dry it well and grease the surface before lining the base with greaseproof paper, ensuring it comes up high enough so you can use it as a handle to easily remove your bread once baked. Place your dough onto the pot and put the lid on top.
Now, here's where the process differs from making a loaf of bread in the classic way: You don't need to preheat your oven. In fact, clay pots must be placed into a cold oven so they can warm up slowly. If you immediately put them into a hot environment, they'll crack, creating fissures for the steam to escape. Instead, start with a cold oven, turn up the temperature, and allow your bread to bake. Alternatively, put your Römertopf in a cold oven (without the dough) and heat it up before taking the lid off and carefully placing your dough inside. The steam created will prevent the surface of the bread from drying quickly so it can remain pliable and rise to its full potential before it develops a crust on the bottom. Once your bread is cooked, remove the lid and bake uncovered for a crispier top surface. Don't have a Römertopf? Place a tray of water under your bread to generate some steam.