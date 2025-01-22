The Sous Vide Hack That Leads To A Perfectly Runny Egg Yolk Sauce
If you love a perfect sunny side up egg yolk or the delicious golden sauciness that bursts from warm poached eggs, we have a sous vide hack for you. This technique will deliver all the goodness of that liquid egg yolk without the risk of overcooking the golden orb. The process is simple — you'll just need a zip-top bag, your sous vide set up, and about a half an hour to turn egg yolks into a sauce you can actually keep in the fridge for several days. That means you can have luxurious runny egg flavor whenever the mood strikes, which could be a game changer for last-minute breakfast toast or a quick pasta carbonara.
Sous vide poached eggs can be cooked at many temperatures, but at 145 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, the yolk's texture becomes creamy but runny, soft, and still drizzly. With a whole egg, you still have to crack the shell after cooking, and deal with the egg white. This technique simply eliminates those obstacles all together, leaving you with that perfectly runny egg yolk sauce.
Get ready for nearly instant yolk gratification
Start by setting your sous vide system up, heating the water to 149 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, separate a dozen egg yolks into a small bowl using your favorite method. Give them a quick stir with a fork or small whisk and then mix in a pinch of salt. Pour the yolks into a zip-top bag, removing as much air as possible so the bag doesn't float and heat unevenly. Sink the bag into the water bath and set your timer for 32 minutes. When the time's up, you'll have perfectly cooked saucy egg yolks, ready to dress up your plate. Just remember to stick with 12 yolks since the cooking time is based on that volume.
A nice extra benefit: The yolks are pasteurized during the cooking, making them safer than other runny yolks. Drizzle these sauce-like yolks onto breakfast sandwiches, use them to enrich ramen noodles, or dip your burger into the rich, sunny goo. You can refrigerate the mixture for up to 5 days.