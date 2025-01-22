The Sous Vide Hack That Leads To A Perfectly Runny Egg Yolk Sauce

If you love a perfect sunny side up egg yolk or the delicious golden sauciness that bursts from warm poached eggs, we have a sous vide hack for you. This technique will deliver all the goodness of that liquid egg yolk without the risk of overcooking the golden orb. The process is simple — you'll just need a zip-top bag, your sous vide set up, and about a half an hour to turn egg yolks into a sauce you can actually keep in the fridge for several days. That means you can have luxurious runny egg flavor whenever the mood strikes, which could be a game changer for last-minute breakfast toast or a quick pasta carbonara.

Sous vide poached eggs can be cooked at many temperatures, but at 145 to 149 degrees Fahrenheit, the yolk's texture becomes creamy but runny, soft, and still drizzly. With a whole egg, you still have to crack the shell after cooking, and deal with the egg white. This technique simply eliminates those obstacles all together, leaving you with that perfectly runny egg yolk sauce.