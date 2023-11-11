8 Tips To Master Sous Vide Eggs

Despite the intimidating name, sous vide is actually a simple, hands-off cooking method renowned for its consistent results, usually perfectly cooked proteins. French for "under vacuum," sous vide is the process of putting food in a vacuum-sealed plastic bag and cooking it by submerging it in temperature-controlled water. The sous vide machine's heated coils warm the water to the precise temperature of your choosing. Though they were typically once found only in the kitchens of high-end professional chefs and culinary schools, where I learned the technique, in recent years, sous vide machines have become an item commonly found in many home kitchens.

Precision is what sets sous vide apart from other cooking techniques. The immersion circulator keeps the temperature constant with no variation. The water is set to your desired temperature so the food never rises above it. If you follow directions for time and temperature accurately, sous vide makes it very difficult to overcook your food, another reason for its popularity.

Though meat and poultry are often the first foods that come to mind with sous vide cooking, eggs are the perfect food for this cooking technique. Because they cook quickly, eggs are easy to overcook with other cooking methods. Sous vide makes perfectly cooked eggs possible, no matter how you prepare them. Whether you love a poached egg with a deliciously runny yolk for your eggs Benedict or a hard-boiled egg with a firm, solid center to slice for a salad, sous vide is the way to go.