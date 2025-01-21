You're Only 3 Ingredients Away From The Fudgiest Gluten-Free Cake

Decadence, romance, all things good and pure ... thy name is chocolate. But not just any chocolate. We're talking fudgy, rich, potentially life-altering chocolate, in the form of one of the most perfect baked goods — cake. Sure, you could make an over-the-top, fanciful cake with multiple layers, ganache fillings, and a buttercream frosting to drool over. But for those of us who are happy to go the easy breezy route, there's the flourless chocolate cake. Recipes abound, but for the ultimate fudgy chocolate creation that just so happens to be gluten-free, too, you need nothing more than eggs, butter, and of course chocolate. Game, set, just try and match that.

Advertisement

Is it even possible to create a chocolate cake with only three ingredients, you may be asking yourself? The proof is in the (chocolate) pudding. First, the eggs. Rather than using a leavening agent like baking powder, whole eggs that are whipped until light and foamy will give the cake a light and fluffy texture. Using salted butter rather than unsalted butter provides the fat element as well as the salt that should always be included in a baked good. And the chocolate, oh my, the chocolate. Using a mix of sweet and semi-sweet or dark chocolate will give your cake the sweetness it needs in place of actual sugar, as well as that little bit of bitterness to make this cake a truly mouthwatering and balanced bite.

Advertisement