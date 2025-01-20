The Sharp Cheeses All Lactose-Intolerant Foodies Should Know By Heart

Having a palate that adores flavor and a digestive system that abhors lactose isn't for the faint of heart. Cheese is something that elevates a plethora of dishes, from soups and salads to pasta and pizza. While you may avoid the ingredient due to your lactose intolerance, there are a few sharp cheeses that even the most sensitive stomachs can likely enjoy.

Lactose is a sugar found in mammal milk that eventually makes its way into dairy products like cheese. Fresh, milky cheeses such as mozzarella, ricotta, and burrata are pretty rife with lactose. However, the sugar isn't as prevalent in sharper, aged cheeses like Parmesan, gouda, Manchego, or Pecorino Romano. During the aging process, bacteria transforms lactose into lactic acid; the longer a cheese ages, the less lactose it's bound to have. It also helps that cheesemaking involves separating the whey liquid (which contains more lactose) from the curds. The curds are then used to make cheese that, when aged for longer, can be eaten by those with a sensitivity to the milk sugar.

Although opting for the types of cheeses that are safe for lactose intolerance does slightly limit your choices, there are still a host of tasty options to choose from. As cheeses age, their flavors continue to develop, giving them a more pungent taste. Still, the cheeses range in notes and profiles. While Manchego is fruity and sweet, Parmesan's taste is the very definition of umami. If you prefer something more tangy, sharp cheddar should be your top choice.

