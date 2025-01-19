What Is Mud Water, And Does It Really Give You The Same Energy As Coffee?

Known for its bold, bitter richness, coffee may start out as an acquired taste, but its energizing effects are more than enough to convince millions of us of its appeal. That said, coffee's stimulating caffeine content can prove excessive, causing the dreaded jitters. For those looking for a pick-me-up without the negative effects of too much caffeine, mud water is a happy medium. An all-natural coffee-replacement drink with a similarly rich and complex flavor profile, mud water is a blend of mushrooms, spices, roots, and cacao. It comes in powdered form, which can be dissolved in hot water and mixed with whatever creamer or milk product you prefer. Many people also use a frother to create a lighter texture.

Each of the ingredients in this wellness-centric blend are included for their claims to promote focus, energy, and momentum, qualities we thought we could only find in our morning cup of coffee. Mud water is now sold by more than one company, but it was first marketed in 2018 as MUD/WTR from a company founded by Shane Heath who drew inspiration from Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine to create a coffee substitute with all of its strengths and none of its weaknesses. A variety of dried mushrooms claim to bring health benefits that target mental sharpness, immune strength, and digestive wellness. Cinnamon, turmeric, and masala chai are medicinal ingredients that are anti-inflammatory agents as well as spicy complements to the earthy, umami-rich profile of the mushroom base. Cacao is the final key ingredient that offers antioxidants, a taste of cocoa, and a bitter finish shared with many coffee bean flavor notes. Many reviews liken the taste of mud water to a milder, more savory coffee, while others describe it as a cross between chai tea and hot chocolate.

