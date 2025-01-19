What Is Mud Water, And Does It Really Give You The Same Energy As Coffee?
Known for its bold, bitter richness, coffee may start out as an acquired taste, but its energizing effects are more than enough to convince millions of us of its appeal. That said, coffee's stimulating caffeine content can prove excessive, causing the dreaded jitters. For those looking for a pick-me-up without the negative effects of too much caffeine, mud water is a happy medium. An all-natural coffee-replacement drink with a similarly rich and complex flavor profile, mud water is a blend of mushrooms, spices, roots, and cacao. It comes in powdered form, which can be dissolved in hot water and mixed with whatever creamer or milk product you prefer. Many people also use a frother to create a lighter texture.
Each of the ingredients in this wellness-centric blend are included for their claims to promote focus, energy, and momentum, qualities we thought we could only find in our morning cup of coffee. Mud water is now sold by more than one company, but it was first marketed in 2018 as MUD/WTR from a company founded by Shane Heath who drew inspiration from Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine to create a coffee substitute with all of its strengths and none of its weaknesses. A variety of dried mushrooms claim to bring health benefits that target mental sharpness, immune strength, and digestive wellness. Cinnamon, turmeric, and masala chai are medicinal ingredients that are anti-inflammatory agents as well as spicy complements to the earthy, umami-rich profile of the mushroom base. Cacao is the final key ingredient that offers antioxidants, a taste of cocoa, and a bitter finish shared with many coffee bean flavor notes. Many reviews liken the taste of mud water to a milder, more savory coffee, while others describe it as a cross between chai tea and hot chocolate.
Does mud water give you the same energy as coffee?
The reason mud water was created in the first place was to offset the negative effects of caffeine while still providing that energizing boost. That said, it still contains caffeine, albeit a fraction of the amount contained in coffee. MUD/WTR specifies 35 mg of caffeine per cup, which is about one-third of the 90 to 100 mg of caffeine in a cup of coffee. MUD/WTR also offers matcha flavor with 55 mg of caffeine as well as caffeine-free flavors like rooibos and turmeric. Other brands of mud water mushroom-based coffee alternatives are also available, with varying ingredients, like this Everyday Dose version, which does contain some coffee extract as well as mushrooms, or this Ryze Mushroom Coffee.
Despite containing a fraction of the caffeine content of coffee, or in some cases none at all, mud water drinks profess to give you the same energy as coffee due to the mood, nervous system, and immune-boosting properties of its other key ingredients. More importantly, mud water doesn't cause the rapid heart beat, grumbling stomach, and restlessness that are common byproducts of the high caffeine levels in coffee.
However, mud water has mixed reviews as a coffee substitute. Coffee lovers who gave it a chance often complained that they felt no energizing effects and missed the bold flavors of their favorite coffee blends, while others were more than happy to make a permanent swap to avoid caffeine crashes and sleepless nights. Still, if you suffer from coffee-influenced jitters or simply want to cut back your caffeine consumption to safer levels, mud water is a great alternative to work into your morning routine.