The Sour Cream And Onion Chips To Avoid At The Grocery Store

Potato chips are a salty, savory snack most people can't resist. They're deliciously greasy and perfectly crunchy. Along with being the best vessel for dips, potato chips are great to incorporate into recipes. Plus, they can easily be elevated while they're still in the bag. But, the best way to eat chips is on their own. Nothing beats having its salty, flavorful goodness dance around on your tastebuds. And this feeling intensifies when you pick a uniquely flavored chip like a Cuban or BLT sandwich. With each brand having an array of iconic and special flavors, it can be difficult to know which one to choose. However, there's one flavor that rarely disappoints and it's sour cream and onion. In a 2020 study by Statista, this chip was the third most popular chip flavor consumed in the United States that year. It was devoured by more than 68 million people. That's equivalent to the total population of France in 2024.

Sour cream and onion is such a beloved chip flavor because of its perfectly balanced flavor profile from the tangy sour cream and bold green onion. However, not all brands of potato chips were created equally. Some brands know how to flawlessly recreate this flavor like Lay's sour cream and onion, which was ranked the best Lay's chip flavor. Then, there are those who fall short. One brand that fails to make its sour cream and onion flavor stand out is From the Ground Up. Ranked the worst sour cream and onion chip by Tasting Table, this brand's flavoring surprisingly gets overpowered by its long list of vegetable ingredients.