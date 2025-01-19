Why Turkey Basters Crack, And How To Prevent It From Happening

A turkey baster is one of those kitchen tools you don't think about until it lets you down. Unfortunately, they're not immune to damage, and one of the most common problems is cracking — especially during big holiday feasts. The culprit? Thermal shock.

Thermal shock happens when something goes from one extreme temperature to another, causing different parts of the material to stretch or shrink at different rates. It's like when windows or cookware crack if they're hit with a drastic change, whether it's from direct sunlight or cold water splashing on hot glass. The same thing happens with turkey basters.

Now, you might think a tempered glass baster would be tougher since it's designed to handle stress better than regular glass. And while that's true — tempered glass is made stronger by rapidly cooling it — it still can't fully handle sudden differences in temperature. Glass doesn't bend or stretch under pressure, so even tempered glass can crack. Plastic basters are more flexible and can handle heat better, but they're not invincible — they can still warp if exposed to excessive heat.

