You Can Deep Fry Frozen Foods If You Follow This One Rule

What makes water on your fried food dangerous? It actually has to do with evaporation. This is part of what makes fried food crispy: The water inside of it gets driven out, causing the exterior to dry and harden. However, if you leave moisture (or ice crystals in the case of frozen items) sitting on the outside of food that you're putting in a hot fryer, the water instantly vaporizes and turns to steam. This can cause oil to sputter and splash, potentially resulting in burn injuries or fires. You see a safer version of evaporation when a smaller amount of water forms bubbles near the top of the oil. That's why you can fry a frozen chicken tender but not a whole icy turkey: The bigger bird contains too much water, and evaporation happens farther below the surface.

Advertisement

Beyond ice on the exterior, you'll want to be safe by making sure you cook food a little longer from frozen. While some products will have instructions for time, if you don't have specific guidance know that it usually takes about 50% longer for something to cook from frozen. This isn't as much of an issue with precooked frozen food, but it's a good benchmark for raw meats. You may also want to lower the temperature of the fry oil so the outside doesn't burn before the inside is cooked. With these few small adjustments your deep fried frozen food will be crispy, safe, and delicious.