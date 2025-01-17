Why It's Safe To Put Raw Beef Straight Into The Slow Cooker

You may have come across a slow cooker recipe like this delicious Mongolian Beef, which calls for tossing raw meat directly into the Crock-Pot, and wondered how safe that might be. After all, large beef recalls due to bacterial contamination can be quite scary, and slow cookers operate at lower temperatures than your stovetop or oven. Rest assured, if used properly, your trusty slow cooker is not only convenient, but it is also an entirely safe method for cooking raw beef.

The key to safely slow cooking raw beef, as with any dish, is ensuring it is fully cooked before you eat it. This means reaching an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit for ground beef and at least 145 degrees for all other cuts. Most slow cookers heat to a minimum of 170 degrees, so if you allow ample time, your beef will have no issue reaching a safe temperature. Just be sure that your beef spends the least amount of time possible in food safety "danger zones" — that is, anywhere between 40 and 140 degrees. If using frozen meat, make sure to defrost it first. If possible, start your slow cooker on high to reduce the time your meat spends in temperatures where bacteria can grow rapidly.

