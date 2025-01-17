Why It's Safe To Put Raw Beef Straight Into The Slow Cooker
You may have come across a slow cooker recipe like this delicious Mongolian Beef, which calls for tossing raw meat directly into the Crock-Pot, and wondered how safe that might be. After all, large beef recalls due to bacterial contamination can be quite scary, and slow cookers operate at lower temperatures than your stovetop or oven. Rest assured, if used properly, your trusty slow cooker is not only convenient, but it is also an entirely safe method for cooking raw beef.
The key to safely slow cooking raw beef, as with any dish, is ensuring it is fully cooked before you eat it. This means reaching an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit for ground beef and at least 145 degrees for all other cuts. Most slow cookers heat to a minimum of 170 degrees, so if you allow ample time, your beef will have no issue reaching a safe temperature. Just be sure that your beef spends the least amount of time possible in food safety "danger zones" — that is, anywhere between 40 and 140 degrees. If using frozen meat, make sure to defrost it first. If possible, start your slow cooker on high to reduce the time your meat spends in temperatures where bacteria can grow rapidly.
Slow cookers do a great job, slowly
Preheating your slow cooker is a great idea when using raw beef, as a pre-warmed container will ensure that the meat exits the danger zone with ease. Don't forget to keep the lid on while cooking, especially at the beginning, so that the heat stays in and your meal cooks evenly. When starting with raw ingredients, it's important to remember what your slow cooker does best, which is utilizing low heat over a long period of time to gently cook your dish. That longer cooking time is the key to making sure that your raw beef reaches a safe temperature for eating.
If your recipe requires smaller-cut pieces of raw meat, they will reach the right internal temperature faster than any larger cuts, such as a brisket or chuck roast, allowing you to use shorter cooking times safely. However, those big roasts will need more time. Resist the temptation to rush your meal, and use a meat thermometer to check the internal temperature of your beef if you have any doubts. It's far better to be safe than sorry.