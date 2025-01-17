The Bonus Fruit That Makes Cranberry Sauce Even More Delicious
Festivity in a bow — that's what cranberry sauce is all about. Every holiday season, it's a splash of vibrancy in an otherwise hearty meal. Most often, we don't think twice about what ends up on the plate and just go with the classic route. Convenient as that may be, it also means missing out on all the special cranberry sauce recipes out there. There are countless ways to have fun with cranberry sauce, including using a fruit you may not have heard of before: the quince.
Often mistaken for a pear that's slightly odd in shape or a strange type of apple, the quince is a curious sight at grocery stores and farmers' markets. The confusion is not that far off, as it does belong in the pome family. However, unlike its cousins, this vibrant, golden fruit is not very appetizing when eaten raw. It's a whole other story when it's cooked. Simmered to tender perfection, a quince paste can be the fruity addition to your charcuterie board, baked goods, and of course, cranberry sauce.
The quince imparts a delicate sweetness that balances out the cranberries' tart sharpness. Its aroma – a blend of woodsy apples, floral-like pears, and a subtle hint of vanilla – intertwines with the berries' sweet-and-sour scent, giving it an exquisite fragrant undertone. It also adds a chunky texture to the luscious, melded sauce. The changes are subtle, but it's more than enough to breathe new life into all those familiar dishes on your dining table.
An upgrade fit for both store-bought and homemade sauces
Whether you've got a savory cranberry sauce or one that overflows with sweetness, adding quinces to the mix is always the right move. Much like other fruits, you just have to peel, remove the seeds and cores, and slice them. If you don't mind the extra step, keep the peels and cores in a makeshift cheesecloth bag to simmer in the sugared water along with the fresh fruits. After about an hour and a half, add the cranberries and mash them. Then, drain the mixture to retain the solids and continue boiling until you've got a rich, luscious sauce.
If you don't want to make a quince cranberry sauce from scratch, adding the quince to a canned version is no big deal. As always, the quince will need to be softened, and when it's nearly done, heat up the canned sauce with a bit of water to loosen the thick texture. A simple simmer will bring the two together seamlessly.
As you're adding quinces to the sauce, don't hesitate to have some more fun, maybe with a few other fruits. Bring fall straight to your meal with the season's most beloved harvests – apples, pears, or persimmon. For brightness, citrus fruits such as orange and lemon are always stellar choices. Why not keep them company with warm spices such as cinnamon and cloves as well? You can even use rosewater for a floral undertone lingering in the back, subtly complementing the intense fruits.