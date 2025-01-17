The Bonus Fruit That Makes Cranberry Sauce Even More Delicious

Festivity in a bow — that's what cranberry sauce is all about. Every holiday season, it's a splash of vibrancy in an otherwise hearty meal. Most often, we don't think twice about what ends up on the plate and just go with the classic route. Convenient as that may be, it also means missing out on all the special cranberry sauce recipes out there. There are countless ways to have fun with cranberry sauce, including using a fruit you may not have heard of before: the quince.

Often mistaken for a pear that's slightly odd in shape or a strange type of apple, the quince is a curious sight at grocery stores and farmers' markets. The confusion is not that far off, as it does belong in the pome family. However, unlike its cousins, this vibrant, golden fruit is not very appetizing when eaten raw. It's a whole other story when it's cooked. Simmered to tender perfection, a quince paste can be the fruity addition to your charcuterie board, baked goods, and of course, cranberry sauce.

The quince imparts a delicate sweetness that balances out the cranberries' tart sharpness. Its aroma – a blend of woodsy apples, floral-like pears, and a subtle hint of vanilla – intertwines with the berries' sweet-and-sour scent, giving it an exquisite fragrant undertone. It also adds a chunky texture to the luscious, melded sauce. The changes are subtle, but it's more than enough to breathe new life into all those familiar dishes on your dining table.

