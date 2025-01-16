The Kitchen Tool You Need For A Velvety Smooth Mocha Sauce

Mocha sauce is simply a chocolate-y syrup used to flavor coffees, like hot mocha lattes and easy iced mochas. It's surprisingly easy to prepare with pantry staples and a dash of hot water, however, you do need to make sure you blend it well to lend it a velvety smooth texture that seamlessly blends into your caffeinated beverage. Luckily, you can make breezy work of whipping up a mocha sauce with a common kitchen tool: a handheld milk frother.

To get started, combine a good quality cocoa powder with white sugar in a small jug. Then add some hot water and use your milk frother to combine the three ingredients together until you're left with a lump-free super-smooth sauce. The hot water will help the sugar to melt into the mixture but the rotating action of the whisk will encourage it to dissolve further. Moreover, its swirling motion will incorporate air into the syrup, lending it heaps of body and volume while breaking up clumps of cocoa.

The awesome thing about this recipe is that it's very forgiving and customizable; simply add more cocoa for a sauce that's intensely chocolate-y or decrease the sugar if you don't want it to be ultra sweet (if it's too thick once cooled, add a dash of hot water to loosen it). Better yet, it's dairy-free and suitable for vegans.

