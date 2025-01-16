The Spicy Ingredient That Will Give Your Garlic Bread A Boost

Calabrian peppers originated in Italy and are often used in a wide variety of dishes including meat and seafood, soups, sauces, and even pizzas. So, adding them to garlic bread is a natural extension of the cuisine. While crushed red chili flakes tend to range between 15,000 to 30,000 Scoville Heat Units, Calabrian peppers are slightly hotter with a range between 25,000 to 40,000 SHU. But the fruity and smoky flavor of Calabrian peppers is what allows them to add a complexity of flavor to garlic bread.

You can also find Calabrian peppers in a variety of forms. Depending on your local grocery store, some might have the fresh peppers while others might have the dried, crushed flakes. It's also easy to find pickled Calabrian peppers either whole in a jar or prepped into a paste. No matter the form you choose, you can easily add it to the dish.

So, the next time you make garlic bread at home and want to amp up the flavor and spice, try adding Calabrian red peppers. If you need more inspiration, try one of our 16 ways to upgrade garlic bread.