Here's Why You Should Always Oil Your Steak Before Grilling It
If there's one thing every meat enthusiast wants to know, it's how to cook the perfect steak every time. Since steak is often quite pricey, it can be disheartening to wind up with anything lacking in flavor or texture. It's also the kind of dish that feels like a special occasion whenever indulged in, so you want to ensure you get it right. Thankfully, there's one essential tip that should help streamline the process: oiling your steak before grilling. It doesn't matter which of the most popular cuts of steak you use. Brushing on some oil may feel like a restaurant-worthy flourish, but, hey, the pros do it because it works. Indeed, this is one effortless step that will boost your results.
Just as it does for any other food that's heated on a warm surface, oil helps prevent steak from sticking to the grill. This is because its fat content creates a barrier that seals in the meat's moisture, ensuring juiciness while cooking. Most importantly, oil contributes to an even cook. The oil coating keeps rising temperatures gradual and evenly distributed, paving the way for the Maillard reaction, a process where sugars and proteins react with heat and moisture to yield a browned, caramelized crust. Lastly, covering your steak in oil ensures that any seasonings and spices you've added actually stick, so every bite is a burst of pure flavor.
The best types of oil to use for your steak
Once you start upping your steak-grilling game, you may wonder which type of oil to use. Instinctively, you might reach for olive oil. This doesn't come as a surprise since nearly 60% of people use extra virgin olive oil when cooking. It's easy to see why EVOO is the most popular choice, as it boasts flavor, offers undeniable health benefits, and can be used for grilling steak as long as you're mindful of your cooking temperature. However, other oils, such as canola oil, may be the safer option due to their higher smoke point.
A smoke point is the temperature at which an oil begins to smoke even before it starts to boil. While a small amount of smoke is acceptable and can even add a nice, smoky flavor, excessive smoking means that the oil is breaking down and releasing free radicals. Additionally, a compound called acrolein, which yields an acrid bitterness and has even been linked to certain cancers, may form.
Some of the best oils to use for grilling steak include the previously mentioned canola oil, peanut oil, and grapeseed oil. Refined oils have higher smoke points, so some other inspired options may include refined avocado oil (with a smoke point of 500 degrees Fahrenheit) or refined sesame oil (which has a smoke point of 410 degrees). While canola and grapeseed oils both have smoke points of around 400 degrees, corn oil boasts an impressive 450-degree smoke point. All of these oils are also relatively neutral in flavor, too, allowing the focus to remain on your steak and seasonings.