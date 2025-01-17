Here's Why You Should Always Oil Your Steak Before Grilling It

If there's one thing every meat enthusiast wants to know, it's how to cook the perfect steak every time. Since steak is often quite pricey, it can be disheartening to wind up with anything lacking in flavor or texture. It's also the kind of dish that feels like a special occasion whenever indulged in, so you want to ensure you get it right. Thankfully, there's one essential tip that should help streamline the process: oiling your steak before grilling. It doesn't matter which of the most popular cuts of steak you use. Brushing on some oil may feel like a restaurant-worthy flourish, but, hey, the pros do it because it works. Indeed, this is one effortless step that will boost your results.

Just as it does for any other food that's heated on a warm surface, oil helps prevent steak from sticking to the grill. This is because its fat content creates a barrier that seals in the meat's moisture, ensuring juiciness while cooking. Most importantly, oil contributes to an even cook. The oil coating keeps rising temperatures gradual and evenly distributed, paving the way for the Maillard reaction, a process where sugars and proteins react with heat and moisture to yield a browned, caramelized crust. Lastly, covering your steak in oil ensures that any seasonings and spices you've added actually stick, so every bite is a burst of pure flavor.