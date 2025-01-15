2 Key Tips For Eggplant That Is Crispy On The Outside And Creamy On The Inside Every Time

Texture is everything when it comes to cooking up a delicious eggplant dish. While you can surely get away with sneaking a suboptimally textured veggie into your baked eggplant parmesan, if you want your raging apple (yes, this was once a nickname for eggplants) to shine on its own, it's best to know how to cook it properly. One of the best ways to savor an eggplant is to cook its deep, purple skin until it's potato-chip crispy, all while keeping its earthy, meaty interior as creamy as hummus. To that end, we reached out to Michael Costa, the Concept Chef at Zaytinya by José Andrés, to get his professional opinion on how to achieve the perfect textural balance.

According to Chef Costa, there are two major things to consider when prioritizing texture: the variety of eggplant and cooking method. "Make sure that you buy a smaller variety with thin skin like a graffiti eggplant," Costa suggests. But he doesn't stop there. "The skin of the thicker varieties can be leathery when cooked," he continued. "If you want the best texture possible roast the eggplant slowly until almost cooked then quickly and lightly char the skin either under a broiler or with a blowtorch." Unless you're a professional chef, you probably don't have a blowtorch handy, so maybe just stick with the broiler inside your oven.