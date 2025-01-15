The Absolute Best Way To Season And Cook A Leg Of Lamb, According To A Chef

Cooking an entire leg of lamb for a special occasion can be daunting if you are accustomed to making smaller cuts, like chops or ribs. Not to mention, purchasing a whole leg can be quite pricey, which means there's little room for error when it comes to flavor and texture. Turning to a tried and tested recipe from a reputable source can alleviate some of those culinary jitters, which is why we asked expert Michael Costa, the Concept Chef at Zaytinya, for his advice on the absolute best way to season and cook a leg of lamb.

"Season with salt, grated garlic, dried mint and spices before rolling it up and using twine to tie it up and season once more the outside," Costa recommends. "After you roast it, let it rest, loosely covered with foil, then uncover, remove twine and slice it, served over warm, lemony potatoes."

Unlike chicken or turkey, leg of lamb has a naturally bold flavor, which means it can readily absorb pungent spice blends and aromatics. Costa's tip to coat grated garlic over the lamb, rather than slicing it and studding it into the surface, is a power move. Mincing the allium releases a compound inside the flesh called allicin, which gives garlic its pungent character. In fact, you can get the most out of garlic by mincing it more, which offers a stronger taste. Additional spices can be added to the herby blend if desired, such as paprika or cumin, giving the lamb an earthy character and warmth.

