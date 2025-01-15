The Absolute Best Way To Season And Cook A Leg Of Lamb, According To A Chef
Cooking an entire leg of lamb for a special occasion can be daunting if you are accustomed to making smaller cuts, like chops or ribs. Not to mention, purchasing a whole leg can be quite pricey, which means there's little room for error when it comes to flavor and texture. Turning to a tried and tested recipe from a reputable source can alleviate some of those culinary jitters, which is why we asked expert Michael Costa, the Concept Chef at Zaytinya, for his advice on the absolute best way to season and cook a leg of lamb.
"Season with salt, grated garlic, dried mint and spices before rolling it up and using twine to tie it up and season once more the outside," Costa recommends. "After you roast it, let it rest, loosely covered with foil, then uncover, remove twine and slice it, served over warm, lemony potatoes."
Unlike chicken or turkey, leg of lamb has a naturally bold flavor, which means it can readily absorb pungent spice blends and aromatics. Costa's tip to coat grated garlic over the lamb, rather than slicing it and studding it into the surface, is a power move. Mincing the allium releases a compound inside the flesh called allicin, which gives garlic its pungent character. In fact, you can get the most out of garlic by mincing it more, which offers a stronger taste. Additional spices can be added to the herby blend if desired, such as paprika or cumin, giving the lamb an earthy character and warmth.
Truss your leg of lamb for an even roast
Tying (or trussing) a boneless leg of lamb with some string helps it retain its shape while roasting, which encourages a uniform cook. Costa advises seasoning the lamb twice: Once before rolling it into a cylindrical shape and again after trussing it to ensure every surface is covered with flavor. Rolling and tying your lamb is also useful if you want to stuff it; plus, the string helps to hold any woody herbs in place. You can employ the same trussing technique when preparing a leg of lamb that hasn't been deboned, too. While the bone keeps the flesh together, the extra tension from the string evens out its dimensions overall and holds everything tightly.
Resting the lamb under a tented piece of foil before carving it redistributes the juices throughout the meat, ensuring it is succulent and tender right to the center. The insulating foil keeps it warm so it remains at the perfect temperature when you're ready to start carving. When sliced, the spiced seasonings on the surface combine with the flavorful, meaty juices from the center (and any rendered fat). Then, all that's left is for the delectable jus to drip down onto your platter of lemony spuds (this Greek lemon potatoes recipe would be a perfect fit), creating a show-stopping final dish.