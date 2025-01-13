Reviving Origins Vs Single Origin Nespresso Pods: What's The Difference?

Nespresso is an iconic brand that produces an array of outstanding coffee pods. From pure Colombian coffee capsules to blended barista creations that feature ingredients like peanuts, roasted sesame, and caramel, there's a flavor to suit every palate. Plus, these convenient pods are a cinch to load into a compatible machine and produce an aromatic cup of java in seconds (you can even top your morning brew with a sumptuous layer of foam to add more body to your coffee if you invest in a Nespresso Aerrocino milk frother). With so many options to choose from, we wouldn't judge if you're occasionally confused by the many players in the abundant selection, particularly when Nespresso has a couple of similarly named coffee collections on offer, such as Single Origins and Reviving Origins.

These two collections are comparable in a number of ways — for example, the pods are fully recyclable and can be used in Nespresso's original and Vertuo machines. (You will need to purchase the specific pods that are compatible with each appliance; taller slimmer pods for the original and the flatter, dome-like capsules for the Vertuo.) They also have a few slight differences in where they come from and the ethical philosophies behind their creation. Luckily, we've gathered all the info you need in this handy explainer.