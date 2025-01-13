Reviving Origins Vs Single Origin Nespresso Pods: What's The Difference?
Nespresso is an iconic brand that produces an array of outstanding coffee pods. From pure Colombian coffee capsules to blended barista creations that feature ingredients like peanuts, roasted sesame, and caramel, there's a flavor to suit every palate. Plus, these convenient pods are a cinch to load into a compatible machine and produce an aromatic cup of java in seconds (you can even top your morning brew with a sumptuous layer of foam to add more body to your coffee if you invest in a Nespresso Aerrocino milk frother). With so many options to choose from, we wouldn't judge if you're occasionally confused by the many players in the abundant selection, particularly when Nespresso has a couple of similarly named coffee collections on offer, such as Single Origins and Reviving Origins.
These two collections are comparable in a number of ways — for example, the pods are fully recyclable and can be used in Nespresso's original and Vertuo machines. (You will need to purchase the specific pods that are compatible with each appliance; taller slimmer pods for the original and the flatter, dome-like capsules for the Vertuo.) They also have a few slight differences in where they come from and the ethical philosophies behind their creation. Luckily, we've gathered all the info you need in this handy explainer.
Single Origin Nespresso pods are sourced from one location
As the name suggests, Single Origin Nespresso pods are made from coffee beans that are grown in one location. Unlike coffee blends that combine a variety of beans sourced from different regions in one capsule to create a fusion of balanced flavors, Single Origin pods are unadulterated. This means that each of these coffees reflects the true flavor of the area in which they're cultivated and harvested. The character of the beans rests on the climate where they're grown, the quality of the soil, the landscape, and even the altitude.
Known collectively as the terroir in coffee speak, these factors produce coffee beans with a unique and singular personality that's specific to one place and exemplifies the region's cultural farming techniques. Moreover, coffee connoisseurs can trace the provenance of their favorite variety of single-origin java, which is useful if they're keen to learn more about where their coffee comes from and want to support brands that champion sustainable production.
Nespresso's Single Origin coffees come from India, Indonesia, Colombia, Ethiopia, Brazil, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, with each capsule boasting its own distinct identity. For example, the Guatemala pod has a silky smooth texture with notes of malty cereal, whereas the Ethiopia capsule has a flowery, musky aroma with a greater note of acidity.
Reviving Origin pods are made with rare coffee beans from global areas under threat
Reviving Origin coffees are similar to Single Origin coffee pods, in that they're sourced from one specific area. However, the Reviving Origin range focuses specifically on locations that have suffered economic hardship, conflict, or disasters, which have hampered their ability to continue to produce their unique regional varieties of coffee beans.
This program helps to safeguard rarer types of coffee and conserve local farming practices as well as boost economic and social development. The investment in rebooting each locale's coffee industry has led to a boost in optimism among the partnered farming communities, and while the volumes of coffee produced is low, these revival capsules are in high demand, according to Jerome Perez, the Global Head of Sustainability at Nespresso.
Currently, Reviving Origins covers areas including Cuba, the Congo, Zimbabwe, Sudan, Uganda, and Puerto Rico, the latter of which suffered hugely after the hurricanes Irma and Maria devastated the region in 2017. With roasted notes of dark cocoa, the Cafecito de Puerto Rico pod, which we reckon is the Reviving Origins Nespresso pod with the strongest brew, produces an intense coffee with notes of dark cocoa and spice. In contrast, the Tamaku mu Zimbabwe coffee has a fruity quality and bright, zesty acidity courtesy of the area's cool temperatures.