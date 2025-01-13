Here's How Long You Have To Eat Donuts Before They Go Stale
Tender to the core, baked to golden perfection, and available in flavors that cater to every possible craving, donuts can do no wrong. The only bad thing is that their irresistible goodness doesn't last forever. Donuts' prime is short-lived, so you only have so much time before time (and air) takes away their magic. So how long do you have to eat donuts before they go stale? And more importantly, what can you do to prolong that precious time span? The answer is both simple and surprisingly nuanced.
Depending on how freshly baked your donuts are as well as their storage condition, they can stay fresh for around one to two days. If they're plain or glazed, the donuts will be good a little longer than those filled with cream, jelly, or other luscious ingredients. After this period, you'll most likely be left with stale donuts, or worse, moldy, foul-smelling ones that should definitely be thrown away.
That said, the best time to enjoy donuts is right away. This is because much like other baked goods, they consist of gluten and starch molecules that make up their soft, fluffy texture. As soon as they're exposed to air, the starch molecules crystalize by pulling water from the gluten, rendering the donuts to a rigid state. This also means that a little warming can help bring them back to life. Just a few 15-second interval spins in the microwave should do the trick. They won't taste exactly the same, but will surely be more enjoyable than the stiff, stale ones.
Proper storage allows you to enjoy donuts just a little longer
Right where you left them, possibly in the cardboard box on the counter, the donuts might be able to hold up, but not for long since the box isn't air-tight. Wrapping them in aluminum foil or plastic cling is always an option. However, there's a clever technique that will keep your donuts fresh longer that applies to both yeast and cake donuts: Keeping them in airtight containers. Once done, you can keep them at room temperature for up to two days, as long as they don't have any fillings. In the fridge, they should be safe to eat for five to six days. You can also keep the containers in the cupboard, away from direct sunlight.
And how about freezing? That's also possible. All you have to do is put them in a freezer-safe bag, keep them separated with wax paper so they don't clump up in the process, and squeeze out the excess air. For ones with frosting, flash-freeze them an hour prior before actually freezing them. This will keep the donuts for about three months. Keep in mind that this works mainly with plain or thinly-glazed donuts. Powdered, cream-filled, or sprinkled donuts, however, aren't as recommended as they might end up soggy or messy when thawed.