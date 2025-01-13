Here's How Long You Have To Eat Donuts Before They Go Stale

Tender to the core, baked to golden perfection, and available in flavors that cater to every possible craving, donuts can do no wrong. The only bad thing is that their irresistible goodness doesn't last forever. Donuts' prime is short-lived, so you only have so much time before time (and air) takes away their magic. So how long do you have to eat donuts before they go stale? And more importantly, what can you do to prolong that precious time span? The answer is both simple and surprisingly nuanced.

Depending on how freshly baked your donuts are as well as their storage condition, they can stay fresh for around one to two days. If they're plain or glazed, the donuts will be good a little longer than those filled with cream, jelly, or other luscious ingredients. After this period, you'll most likely be left with stale donuts, or worse, moldy, foul-smelling ones that should definitely be thrown away.

That said, the best time to enjoy donuts is right away. This is because much like other baked goods, they consist of gluten and starch molecules that make up their soft, fluffy texture. As soon as they're exposed to air, the starch molecules crystalize by pulling water from the gluten, rendering the donuts to a rigid state. This also means that a little warming can help bring them back to life. Just a few 15-second interval spins in the microwave should do the trick. They won't taste exactly the same, but will surely be more enjoyable than the stiff, stale ones.

