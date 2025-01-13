The Story Behind The Oldest Farmers Market In The US
A few markets in the United States have vied for the crown of America's oldest. Yet, while each boasts its own claim — from the oldest open-air market to the oldest fish market — one in particular is recognized as the oldest of any kind of farmers market: the Lancaster Central Market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This gathering has been acknowledged by the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Research Service as the oldest, continuous public farmers market in American history. Established in 1730, the Lancaster Central Market continues to thrive today.
Over the past few centuries, both the appearance and location of Lancaster's prized gathering have evolved significantly, from the original 120-square-foot plot it once occupied to its current site at 23 North Market Street. Initially, attending the weekly market meant visiting a private estate where farmers transported their produce by cart. However, when Lancaster was formally recognized by King George II as a market town, the gathering was mandated to occur twice each week. Eventually, Lancaster residents took ownership of the gathering and organized official stalls, designated clerks, and constructed an open-air building to shield sellers from any inclement weather.
Lancaster Central Market's enduring legacy
Even when private investors attempted to capitalize on the farmers market scene by building their own spaces, the public fought back. Eventually, the city constructed a proper Market House in Penn Square, which is still in use. The Market House was completed in just five short months in 1889, and, by the end of the year, the red-bricked building began housing farmers and sellers alike.
Today, the Lancaster Central Market operates several days each week, where dozens of vendors sell a plethora of food and goods, like locally made cheeses and meats from the region. Visitors will also find pies, breads, candies, and pre-made items like delicious homemade pierogis and empanadas. You can even pick up flowers and candles for your home decor.
If you plan to visit the market (here are some important tips), it is held every Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday year-round, except on holidays; the Market House opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 3 p.m. The Lancaster market also hosts a calendar of rain-or-shine events, such as the Strawberry Festival held in June and a Harvest Breakfast organized on the first Saturday of each October, complete with face painting, live music, and free activities for the community.