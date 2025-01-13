The Story Behind The Oldest Farmers Market In The US

A few markets in the United States have vied for the crown of America's oldest. Yet, while each boasts its own claim — from the oldest open-air market to the oldest fish market — one in particular is recognized as the oldest of any kind of farmers market: the Lancaster Central Market in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. This gathering has been acknowledged by the United States Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Agricultural Research Service as the oldest, continuous public farmers market in American history. Established in 1730, the Lancaster Central Market continues to thrive today.

Over the past few centuries, both the appearance and location of Lancaster's prized gathering have evolved significantly, from the original 120-square-foot plot it once occupied to its current site at 23 North Market Street. Initially, attending the weekly market meant visiting a private estate where farmers transported their produce by cart. However, when Lancaster was formally recognized by King George II as a market town, the gathering was mandated to occur twice each week. Eventually, Lancaster residents took ownership of the gathering and organized official stalls, designated clerks, and constructed an open-air building to shield sellers from any inclement weather.