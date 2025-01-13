The Country That Produces And Eats The Most Watermelon In The World

Taking a bite of watermelon is a sure sign that summer has arrived. Whether it's being enjoyed on its own or it's tossed in the middle of a fruit salad, this sweet, healthy, red-tinged fruit is gobbled up with gusto each year. While the United States produces more than three billion pounds of watermelon each year — and the average American consumes more than 10 pounds each year — China produces and consumes the most watermelon by a wide margin. According to the World Population Review, China comfortably led the world in watermelon production in 2022, producing 60.4 million tons of watermelon — more than 20 times that of the country in second place, Turkey.

Driven by consumer demand, favorable growing conditions, and a suitable climate, the Chinese produce high volumes of watermelon each year, devoting around 2.5 million acres to cultivating the sweet red fruit. Watermelons are grown in various regions of China, including the Gansu Province, which is known for producing high-quality watermelon, and Inner Mongolia, another high-production watermelon region known for its giant melons. With watermelon available in so many regions of the country, the fruit is highly affordable and enjoyed in slices, as a juice, and cubed, especially during the heat of summer.