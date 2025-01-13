The Girl Scouts Seasoning You Should Sprinkle On Popcorn If You Have A Sweet Tooth

Popcorn is a blank slate for all kinds of delicious and creative toppings. If you want to add a kick of flavor to your movie snack without the hassle of finding and mixing in multiple ingredients, we recommend taking a stroll down the seasoning aisle of your favorite grocery store. You might find some things that surprise you, like Girl Scout Cookie Seasoning Blends. If you have a hankering for a sweet, dessert-style snack, then these are your popcorn's new best friend.

We ranked almost 30 popcorn seasonings, and although the Girl Scout S'mores seasoning ranked on the lower end, our reviewer still enjoyed it. The S'mores seasoning is very sweet, but if you have a sweet tooth, then you're a match made in heaven. This seasoning blend is a nostalgic mix of buttery graham crackers, marshmallows, and cocoa, all in one bottle. Our reviewer even picked up malty notes of toasted marshmallow and caramelized brown sugar. If you want to go the extra mile, add some mini marshmallows to your popcorn and drizzle it with chocolate. Overall, this is a great grab for anyone looking to turn a traditionally salty snack into a sweet, tasty dessert.