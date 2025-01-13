The Girl Scouts Seasoning You Should Sprinkle On Popcorn If You Have A Sweet Tooth
Popcorn is a blank slate for all kinds of delicious and creative toppings. If you want to add a kick of flavor to your movie snack without the hassle of finding and mixing in multiple ingredients, we recommend taking a stroll down the seasoning aisle of your favorite grocery store. You might find some things that surprise you, like Girl Scout Cookie Seasoning Blends. If you have a hankering for a sweet, dessert-style snack, then these are your popcorn's new best friend.
We ranked almost 30 popcorn seasonings, and although the Girl Scout S'mores seasoning ranked on the lower end, our reviewer still enjoyed it. The S'mores seasoning is very sweet, but if you have a sweet tooth, then you're a match made in heaven. This seasoning blend is a nostalgic mix of buttery graham crackers, marshmallows, and cocoa, all in one bottle. Our reviewer even picked up malty notes of toasted marshmallow and caramelized brown sugar. If you want to go the extra mile, add some mini marshmallows to your popcorn and drizzle it with chocolate. Overall, this is a great grab for anyone looking to turn a traditionally salty snack into a sweet, tasty dessert.
Out of all the Girl Scout cookies available, why S'mores?
While there's always plenty of debate over which Girl Scout cookie reigns supreme, it's not often that the S'mores variety enters the conversation. They even came in second-to-last place when we ranked every Girl Scout cookie of 2023. But nevertheless, Girl Scout S'mores cookies make an excellent popcorn topping. If that still doesn't sound like your kind of thing, the Girl Scouts brand also makes a Thin Mints Seasoning Blend. Theoretically, any Girl Scout cookie could be thrown into a blender or food processor and tossed with a bowl of popcorn for a DIY cookie seasoning blend. That opens up a whole new world of popcorn flavors — Caramel deLite Samoa popcorn, anyone?
If the S'mores seasoning appeals to you but the popcorn part doesn't, try making a s'mores dip by whipping together 2 parts cream cheese and 1 part heavy whipping cream, a dash of vanilla extract, and the Girl Scout S'mores seasoning to your taste. Dip apples, graham crackers, or anything else your heart desires in this rich, frosting-like treat dip.
