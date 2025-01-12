Here's How Long To Cook Boxed Scalloped Potatoes In A Crock Pot

Boxed scalloped potatoes are a breeze to prepare. However, you do have to monitor your dish of sliced, saucy taters while they're baking to prevent them from overcooking and burning at the edges. One way to eliminate this small matter is to cook your spuds in a crock pot. The gentle heat softens the potatoes slowly, lending them a sumptuous texture and creamy consistency. Plus, this technique frees up your oven, allowing you to bake the other elements of your meal.

The classic way to cook boxed scalloped potatoes is to combine water, milk, and butter before mixing in the included sauce mix and the thinly sliced potatoes. Once baked for around 30 minutes, the sauce thickens and the surface develops some golden color. You can even elevate the basic flavors of boxed scalloped potatoes by replacing some of the water with cream or more milk to produce a richer finish. Some home cooks swear by adding a splash of wine to the sauce mix or switching the liquid ratios in the recipe for a can of condensed mushroom soup to lend it a super-savory character.

When making scalloped potatoes in a crock pot, you can follow this same technique. Just be sure to spritz the inside of your pot with cooking spray or a layer of butter to prevent the taters from sticking to the base. Then place your spuds into your lidded slow cooker for four to five hours on low or a couple of hours on high.

