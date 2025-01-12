Here's How Long To Cook Boxed Scalloped Potatoes In A Crock Pot
Boxed scalloped potatoes are a breeze to prepare. However, you do have to monitor your dish of sliced, saucy taters while they're baking to prevent them from overcooking and burning at the edges. One way to eliminate this small matter is to cook your spuds in a crock pot. The gentle heat softens the potatoes slowly, lending them a sumptuous texture and creamy consistency. Plus, this technique frees up your oven, allowing you to bake the other elements of your meal.
The classic way to cook boxed scalloped potatoes is to combine water, milk, and butter before mixing in the included sauce mix and the thinly sliced potatoes. Once baked for around 30 minutes, the sauce thickens and the surface develops some golden color. You can even elevate the basic flavors of boxed scalloped potatoes by replacing some of the water with cream or more milk to produce a richer finish. Some home cooks swear by adding a splash of wine to the sauce mix or switching the liquid ratios in the recipe for a can of condensed mushroom soup to lend it a super-savory character.
When making scalloped potatoes in a crock pot, you can follow this same technique. Just be sure to spritz the inside of your pot with cooking spray or a layer of butter to prevent the taters from sticking to the base. Then place your spuds into your lidded slow cooker for four to five hours on low or a couple of hours on high.
Add crumbled bacon and spinach to boxed scalloped potatoes
Cooking your scalloped potatoes in a crock pot means you can leave your taters unattended while you get on with other things. Moreover, you can double up on the recipe (which will require you to increase the cooking time) and make a couple of boxes in one pot. As the potatoes are cooking away on low heat, it's unlikely they'll burn. Plus, the gentle simmer provides the perfect medium for any potential add-ins to cook thoroughly. For example, you can bulk up a basic box of scalloped potatoes with spinach, crumbled bacon, or thinly sliced onions. Of course, a scattering of cheese can also lend your taters some savory flavor while boosting their protein content. Having said that, the addition of cheese will cause your scalloped potatoes to move into gratin territory, particularly if you top your dish with breadcrumbs before broiling to elicit a crunchy crust.
For the tastiest scalloped potatoes, take the time to season each layer if you've incorporated a lot of heavier add-ins, like green beans or chopped leeks, to create a balanced flavor. However, if you're watching your sodium intake, simply jazz up your spuds with fresh or dried herbs alone and skip the extra salt.