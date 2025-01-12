How To Turn Pancake Mix Into Delicious Shortcut Cookies

Few things rival the joy of biting into a freshly baked homemade cookie. But sometimes, when that insatiable craving for homemade cookies strikes, gathering your ingredients and meticulously measuring them all out can prove too time-consuming. Or, even worse, when you find the perfect cookie recipe, you realize that you're lacking a crucial ingredient in your pantry. In times like these, don't put your baking plans on pause, as there's a simple hack to create delicious shortcut cookies at home using an ingredient you likely have at home: pancake mix.

That's right, the same mix that creates such effortless pancakes for breakfast can make just as tasty cookies for dessert. Pancake mix cookies are quick to prepare and require minimal effort, making them a fantastic solution for satisfying your sweet tooth without a trip to the store. It might seem a little strange at first, but pancake mix contains all of the typical dry ingredients you'd find in a standard cookie recipe, such as flour, baking soda/powder, and salt. This means that when following along with a cookie recipe, such as our Buttery Sugar Cookies recipe, you can simply swap out these ingredients for pancake mix, creating homemade cookies that are sweet and flavorful with a delightfully soft, cakey texture. While pancake mix does contain some sugar, it's often less than what is found in a cookie recipe. Depending on your particular palate, you can add the full amount of sugar called for in the recipe, half, or none.

