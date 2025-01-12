The Absolute Best Mead Brand Contains A World Of Flavor
Mead may be an ancient tipple, but that doesn't mean it's gone away. The drink is on a steady trajectory towards doubled growth by 2032, and it's safe to say there'll soon be mead bottles on shelves near you, if there aren't already. With such exciting industry developments, Tasting Table couldn't resist launching a full-scale review of the most popular mead brands. And despite findings of effervescence, juicy flavors, and savvy subscription deals throughout our rigorous testing, there was a deserved winner: Second City Meadery. Its sheer depth of flavor bowled us over; the Sphere of Influence bottle's harmonious blend of raspberry, blackberry, and honeyberry proved to be the gift that kept giving. Rich, bold, and balanced, it was everything a mead should be — a whole world of flavor.
But do others agree? In short, absolutely. One Yelp reviewer exclaimed, "Every time I think I find my favorite mead I've ever had, Second City makes another incredible mead." Another hailed the brand's attention to flavor, advising of its Fate bottle: "tasty with a consistent mouthfeel throughout." A surprising number of online reviews come from customers who visited the meadery in person. Within this group, reviewers raved about the quality of tasting experiences, delicious meads, and friendly host, Peter. It's not just a bottle to be packaged and posted, but a venue fast becoming a beloved Chicago attraction.
What ingredients make mead special?
There's one thing that mead ultimately boils — or ferments — down to: Honey. This primary ingredient is so integral to the drink's success that the beverage is nicknamed "honey wine." It provides the necessary sugar for fermentation, a carbohydrate that converts into alcohol. Brewers incorporate the honey into a basic trio of yeast, distilled water, and flavorings to get the ball rolling. With such a shared simple premise, modern-day mead brands stand out through the bonus flavors they add to the fermentation vessel and the quality of their ingredients.
Cast your mind back to our research; Tasting Table's reviewer particularly praised Second City Meadery's creative mead-crafting. The company's selection of maple-infused, spicy, fruity, and even coffee-forward flavorings scratches spots you never knew itched. Second City Meadery also emphasizes the importance of natural products — from predominantly Midwest-sourced fruits and spices to honey selected specifically for its unique floral notes. The best brands know that mead's fundamental recipe is an uncapped launchpad for delectable new directions.
Covering everything you need to know about mead would take all day. Our advice? Pick a bottle, scan the ingredient list with newfound appreciation, and learn about why mead fell out of popularity and how it could make a comeback. It really is quite the story.