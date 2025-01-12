The Absolute Best Mead Brand Contains A World Of Flavor

Mead may be an ancient tipple, but that doesn't mean it's gone away. The drink is on a steady trajectory towards doubled growth by 2032, and it's safe to say there'll soon be mead bottles on shelves near you, if there aren't already. With such exciting industry developments, Tasting Table couldn't resist launching a full-scale review of the most popular mead brands. And despite findings of effervescence, juicy flavors, and savvy subscription deals throughout our rigorous testing, there was a deserved winner: Second City Meadery. Its sheer depth of flavor bowled us over; the Sphere of Influence bottle's harmonious blend of raspberry, blackberry, and honeyberry proved to be the gift that kept giving. Rich, bold, and balanced, it was everything a mead should be — a whole world of flavor.

But do others agree? In short, absolutely. One Yelp reviewer exclaimed, "Every time I think I find my favorite mead I've ever had, Second City makes another incredible mead." Another hailed the brand's attention to flavor, advising of its Fate bottle: "tasty with a consistent mouthfeel throughout." A surprising number of online reviews come from customers who visited the meadery in person. Within this group, reviewers raved about the quality of tasting experiences, delicious meads, and friendly host, Peter. It's not just a bottle to be packaged and posted, but a venue fast becoming a beloved Chicago attraction.