Here's How Long You Can Drink Dunkin' Creamers After Opening

The only thing better than stopping by Dunkin' for your favorite coffee drink? Having that drink already accessible and on hand. Luckily, Dunkin' makes a line of both classic and flavored coffee creamers, which are available on Amazon. Once you've ordered — then tried — your coffee creamer of choice, however, you'll want to drink it relatively quickly. According to Dunkin', a coffee creamer can last for about one week once opened.

Specifically, the coffee brand recommends that consumers drink their opened creamer within only seven days of first tearing open the top. The brand acknowledges that the creamer may very well remain okay to consume even after that date, but the seven-day mark is as long as Dunkin' guarantees the creamer to last safely. Just make sure to store the creamer in your refrigerator and keep it cool before and after every time you use it in your iced coffee.

That week-long window, however, goes out the window if your creamer is still closed. Before you open the bottle, your creamer will give you a little more leeway — though the exact timeframe will vary and is best gauged by reading the expiration date on your bottle.

