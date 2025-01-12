The Store-Bought Sauce Mix You Should Avoid At All Costs

Imagine the irresistible aroma of freshly baked chicken or buttery biscuits filling your kitchen — just begging for a delicious sauce to complete the dish. A great gravy should cascade over your meal like a velvety blanket, with smoky, spicy, and savory notes in every bite. However, if you're reaching for Pioneer Country Sausage Gravy mix, you might want to think twice.

Pioneer has been crafting this gravy mix since 1851. Nevertheless, this particular product came in dead last in our ranking of 14 popular store-bought sauce mixes. When a brand boasts a history spanning over 170 years, you expect time-tested reliability. That's why the underwhelming performance of Pioneer Country Sausage Gravy mix is such a letdown. Its thin, watery consistency refused to thicken, and the flavor was disappointingly bland.

Our reviewer gave every mix a fair shake, preparing each packet according to its instructions, tasting it solo, and pairing it with complementary food. The ranking included a variety of store-bought sauces — everything from pestos to Alfredo to gravies. Factors like ease of preparation, consistency, cost, and taste were all weighed.

