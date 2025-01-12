The Store-Bought Sauce Mix You Should Avoid At All Costs
Imagine the irresistible aroma of freshly baked chicken or buttery biscuits filling your kitchen — just begging for a delicious sauce to complete the dish. A great gravy should cascade over your meal like a velvety blanket, with smoky, spicy, and savory notes in every bite. However, if you're reaching for Pioneer Country Sausage Gravy mix, you might want to think twice.
Pioneer has been crafting this gravy mix since 1851. Nevertheless, this particular product came in dead last in our ranking of 14 popular store-bought sauce mixes. When a brand boasts a history spanning over 170 years, you expect time-tested reliability. That's why the underwhelming performance of Pioneer Country Sausage Gravy mix is such a letdown. Its thin, watery consistency refused to thicken, and the flavor was disappointingly bland.
Our reviewer gave every mix a fair shake, preparing each packet according to its instructions, tasting it solo, and pairing it with complementary food. The ranking included a variety of store-bought sauces — everything from pestos to Alfredo to gravies. Factors like ease of preparation, consistency, cost, and taste were all weighed.
Why making your own country gravy is worth the effort
Here's the good news: You can make your own country gravy and it isn't nearly as intimidating as it sounds. Homemade gravy starts with just a few simple ingredients: butter, flour, milk, salt and pepper. Melt the butter in a pan and whisk in flour until smooth. Then, slowly add milk while stirring to create a creamy sauce. The best part? You can customize this base to your liking.
If you're short on time and determined to salvage that store-bought mix, consider upgrading it. For example, prepare the Pioneer Sausage Gravy packet as directed, then add fresh-cooked sausage to enhance the flavor with its rich fats and slightly briny kick. But what makes a gravy truly "upgraded"? Some swear by using flavored stock instead of milk; Others suggest adding a splash of wine with a generous amount of butter or beefing up the flavor with a little powdered mushroom.
Our best tip is to make a small test portion first. Scoop some into a bowl, experiment with the seasoning, and adjust to taste before committing to the whole batch. Since how we perceive flavor can change based on subtle factors, a little taste test goes a long way toward perfecting your sauces and gravies.