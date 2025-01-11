The 2 Everything-Seasoned Trader Joe's Snacks Just Begging To Be Combined

You'd be hard-pressed to find a loyal Trader Joe's shopper oblivious to the store's Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend. Devotees tend to try offerings at least once before embracing or rejecting them. Everything But the Bagel seasoning, which debuted in 2017, seems like it's here to stay, especially since the seasoning now stars in multiple products, including two fan-favorites: Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Bite Size Crackers and Everything But the Bagel Cheddar Cheese. In a crazy love kind of way, the two are a marriage made in snack heaven that are just begging to be combined.

To understand how fans could go so all-in on a seasoned product, to the extent of double-pairing in separate snack items, it helps to know what's actually in the original seasoning. The ingredients are really quite simple: white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt flakes, dried onion, and dried garlic. When those items converge, the seasoning magic unfolds, adding both crunchy texture and intriguing savory flavor to anything it graces.

When creating a list of 12 Trader Joe's snack pairings you absolutely need to try, Tasting Table readily included the combo of everything-seasoned cheddar cheese and crackers. Our reviewer noted the subtlety of the seasoning components within the crackers, counteracting the bolder, sharper taste of the cheese. The cheese itself comes alive with contrasting crunchiness from seeds, salt, the dried, crushed allium-family veggies. It all translates as harmonious snacking from three T.J.'s luminaries: the cheese, the crackers, and the mother-spice blend.

