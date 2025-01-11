The 2 Everything-Seasoned Trader Joe's Snacks Just Begging To Be Combined
You'd be hard-pressed to find a loyal Trader Joe's shopper oblivious to the store's Everything But the Bagel seasoning blend. Devotees tend to try offerings at least once before embracing or rejecting them. Everything But the Bagel seasoning, which debuted in 2017, seems like it's here to stay, especially since the seasoning now stars in multiple products, including two fan-favorites: Everything But the Bagel Seasoned Bite Size Crackers and Everything But the Bagel Cheddar Cheese. In a crazy love kind of way, the two are a marriage made in snack heaven that are just begging to be combined.
To understand how fans could go so all-in on a seasoned product, to the extent of double-pairing in separate snack items, it helps to know what's actually in the original seasoning. The ingredients are really quite simple: white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, sea salt flakes, dried onion, and dried garlic. When those items converge, the seasoning magic unfolds, adding both crunchy texture and intriguing savory flavor to anything it graces.
When creating a list of 12 Trader Joe's snack pairings you absolutely need to try, Tasting Table readily included the combo of everything-seasoned cheddar cheese and crackers. Our reviewer noted the subtlety of the seasoning components within the crackers, counteracting the bolder, sharper taste of the cheese. The cheese itself comes alive with contrasting crunchiness from seeds, salt, the dried, crushed allium-family veggies. It all translates as harmonious snacking from three T.J.'s luminaries: the cheese, the crackers, and the mother-spice blend.
Stepping out of the family tree
The everything-seasoned cheese and cracker combo is tasty enough on its own as a snack or appetizer, but plenty of other variations are possible. Trader Joe's tucks a wealth of dips, spreads, and toppings into the aisles, fresh bins, and freezer sections of its 600-plus stores in the United States. Try creating a mini bruschetta-style cracker tower with an Everything But the Bagel cracker, a slice of Everything But the Bagel cheddar cheese, a smear of a T.J.'s pesto blend, and some diced Roma tomatoes. The crackers can also be dipped directly into fresh T.J.'s spreads such as hummus, almond chipotle dip, or its spinach and kale Greek yogurt dip.
Keeping things cheesy, check out a Trader Joe's favorite, the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. Named for the unexpected crumbly texture of the separate Unexpected cheddar cheese, the creamy spread rendition is a perfect match for the everything-seasoned crackers. Going all-in on cheesiness via T.J.'s products, make a charcuterie board with the aforementioned crackers and cheddar, a bowl of Unexpected cheese spread, and various specialty cheeses available from the store, such as its Truffle Burrata cheese, and creamy Toscano Cheese Dusted with Cinnamon. Fruit always pairs well with everything-seasoned crackers and cheeses, so take time to peruse the produce section for refreshing options. Trader Joe's is well known for having interesting seasonal offerings such as fresh mangos, Cape gooseberries, Fuyu persimmons, organic kiwis, and loads more per season. Just slice them up and have a fresh, cheesy everything party board — even if just for yourself.