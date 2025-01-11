How To Bake Hard-Boiled Eggs In Your Oven

Eggs are often one of the first things that home chefs learn to cook, but even after years in the kitchen, perfecting hard-boiled eggs can still be a challenge. This can be especially true when it comes to cooking for a crowd. There's a simple solution: baking hard-boiled eggs in the oven.

You only need a carton of eggs, a muffin tin, and a bowl of ice water, and you'll have perfectly baked eggs in no time. To start, preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, place the eggs on their sides inside the muffin tin, putting one egg in each space. There's no need to line or grease the tin – an added bonus!

Bake the tray of eggs for 30 minutes. Now comes the important part: While the eggs are baking, fill a large bowl with ice and water. Once the eggs are done, gently transfer them straight into the ice water with tongs. Leave them in the water bath for about 10 minutes to cool completely. Then, peel and serve!