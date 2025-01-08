José Andrés' Extra Creamy Egg Technique Makes Poaching A Thing Of The Past

Poached eggs are the center of many a brunch dish — from luxurious eggs Benedict to simple egg-topped avocado toast. The warm, silky texture of a just-right egg yolk is what makes a poached egg so delectable, but achieving that perfection can be stressful. You'll find lots of advice on egg poaching, from stipulating the correct (not boiling) water temperature to how fresh the egg must be. But culinary hero José Andrés brings us a simple, no-stress sous vide method to achieve a stellar result.

If sous vide makes you think of plastic bags and complicated cheffiness, good news: Eggs are already enclosed in a waterproof shell, all ready for the water bath with no extra packaging. You simply need to heat a container of water deep enough to hold the number of eggs you'd like to cook to 147 degrees Fahrenheit with your immersion circulator, then add the whole, uncracked eggs and set the timer for 40 minutes. Andrés uses this temperature because it's the point at which the egg protein firms up without becoming hard. When the timer goes off, all you have to do is crack open the shell, and you'll have an egg with the look and texture of a poached egg without the stovetop fuss.