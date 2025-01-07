The Best Ice Cream Swap To Use For A Vegan Dole Whip
If you know all there is to know about the Dole Whip, you associate the treat with Disney — it was developed by the Dole Food Company to premier at Disneyland in the 1980s. The pineapple dessert was so tasty and refreshing that it became one of Disneyland and then Disney World's best-loved foods. Delighting fans of both Disney and tropical sweets, the brand released the Dole Whip recipe during the pandemic so that people could enjoy a taste of Disney at home. This confirmed the theories of many home chefs and cookbook authors who had tried their own copycat recipes, which is that Disney uses just three ingredients to make the Dole Whip: ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple. The ice cream makes this dessert decidedly non-vegan, but everyone deserves to enjoy Dole Whip goodness, so we wanted to consult an expert on how to ditch the ice cream and still end up with a creamy Dole Whip that rivals Disney's.
Tyler Malek is the co-founder and head ice cream maker at the popular chain Salt & Straw, renowned not just for its creative flavors but for its diet-accommodating options. Salt and Straw's monthly menu series for January is all vegan, so we knew Malek would be able to help us figure out an ice cream substitute. "Coconut cream for sure," Malek says. "It's a built-in piña colada!" Fittingly, Salt & Straw's January vegan menu features a coconut cake and pineapple jam flavor, so we especially trust Malek on this island-inspired combination.
Why coconut cream works
There is precedent for vegan Dole Whips. Some flavors at Disney parks don't include the ice cream component, so while it's important to ask before ordering, options like raspberry and lemon are thought to be vegan. Plus, Dole's own DIY recipe for the pineapple Dole Whip doesn't include dairy at all; it utilizes chopped pineapple and banana, powdered sugar, coconut milk, and lime juice. So by using coconut cream as Malek suggests, you're already on track to replicating at least one of the official Dole Whip recipes, and you can expect to benefit from that classic piña colada balance of bright, tangy pineapple with sweet coconut.
Incorporating coconut cream as opposed to the coconut milk in Dole's recipe, however, results in a texture boost that gives you a Dole Whip more akin to Disney's creamy take. For the same reason coconut cream is the ideal ingredient for a vegan whipped topping, it's the best choice for mixing into desserts too. It's a thicker, richer liquid that separates from coconut milk, so it has a fuller consistency more similar to soft-serve ice cream or yogurt. In addition to its sweetness, coconut cream will make your Dole Whip feel like it's made with ice cream — and coconut cream brings healthy potassium to the mix as well. You can grab affordable coconut cream from Goya, and it's also easy to make your own. From DIY coconut cream to DIY Dole Whips, it's a sweet day to be vegan.