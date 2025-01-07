The Best Ice Cream Swap To Use For A Vegan Dole Whip

If you know all there is to know about the Dole Whip, you associate the treat with Disney — it was developed by the Dole Food Company to premier at Disneyland in the 1980s. The pineapple dessert was so tasty and refreshing that it became one of Disneyland and then Disney World's best-loved foods. Delighting fans of both Disney and tropical sweets, the brand released the Dole Whip recipe during the pandemic so that people could enjoy a taste of Disney at home. This confirmed the theories of many home chefs and cookbook authors who had tried their own copycat recipes, which is that Disney uses just three ingredients to make the Dole Whip: ice cream, pineapple juice, and frozen pineapple. The ice cream makes this dessert decidedly non-vegan, but everyone deserves to enjoy Dole Whip goodness, so we wanted to consult an expert on how to ditch the ice cream and still end up with a creamy Dole Whip that rivals Disney's.

Tyler Malek is the co-founder and head ice cream maker at the popular chain Salt & Straw, renowned not just for its creative flavors but for its diet-accommodating options. Salt and Straw's monthly menu series for January is all vegan, so we knew Malek would be able to help us figure out an ice cream substitute. "Coconut cream for sure," Malek says. "It's a built-in piña colada!" Fittingly, Salt & Straw's January vegan menu features a coconut cake and pineapple jam flavor, so we especially trust Malek on this island-inspired combination.