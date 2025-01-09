The Best Sweetener To Use For Craveable Vegan Ice Cream

If you want to avoid dairy but not ice cream, there are many vegan-friendly ice cream brands to choose from. But if you want to skip the store-bought ice cream to make your own from scratch, the dairy component is not the only ingredient you have to consider. Sweeteners, including some types of plain white sugar, are processed with animal byproducts so you must be careful. Luckily for your sweet tooth, there are some simple sweeteners that are suitable for vegans according to Tyler Malek, head ice cream maker and co-founder of Salt & Straw, that's highlighting vegan flavors with its January flavor menu.

"A combo of organic cane sugar and corn syrup is the best," he says. "Organic cane sugar is never processed with bone char, meaning you don't need to worry about that contaminant." Yes, you read that correctly: Some sugars are processed with bone char to achieve that bright-white color that you're used to. Technically, the bones should be removed from the final product, but it's still an important consideration for those who lead a strictly vegan diet. Organic cane sugar skips this ingredient in the refining process which is why the color isn't quite as bright, but it's still sweet for your ice cream-making needs.