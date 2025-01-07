The Best Type Of Pan To Bake A Pandowdy

Apple pandowdy is the classic comfort dessert that packs homemade flavor into a deep-dish casserole. If you've never tried it before, pandowdy is sort of like apple crisp meets tart tatin. A tender base layer of sweet-tart apples is slathered in a thick butterscotch-y sauce and topped by flaky, buttery dough. (Some preparations include a thin bottom crust or incorporate a different fruit.) Instead of crumbly streusel or lattice pie crust, apple pandowdy is topped by a simple layer of biscuit dough — and no worries if it breaks during its tenure in the oven.

Once the still-warm dessert has come out of the oven, that top crust gets broken up into large, toothy pieces by gently pressing down with the back of a large spoon. This downward pressing forces the thick fruit jelly sauce upward, causing it to spill over and seep into the cracked dough, yielding more caramelization and a moist, flavorful finish. This technique is known as "dowdying" the crust, and it's where the dessert gets its name. (Historically, the term "dowdy" has referred to being messy or not put together.)

To allot enough room for all this eponymous action to happen, opt for a casserole dish at least two inches deep. This 4.4-quart ceramic casserole dish by MALACASA is 3.1 inches deep for building ultra-lush, gooey pandowdies. A cast iron skillet, like this 8-inch one by Lodge, would be ideal for the dessert. Alternatively, it can be made in a 1 ½-quart baking dish.

