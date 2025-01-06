The Bougie 3-Ingredient Skewers That Elevate Snack Time
A snack can be bougie without too many extravagant ingredients or intricate cooking techniques — and Spain's Gildas are proof of that. Hailing from the Basque region of Spain, the snack is rather popular at bars, lounges, and eateries across the country. Perhaps the best part about the decadent snack is that it only takes three ingredients on a toothpick to pull off for your next cocktail party: anchovies, olives, and peppers.
As simple as three ingredients on a toothpick might sound, the handheld pintxo (not to be confused with tapas) features varying flavors and textures that meld for a satisfying bite. Because it's just three ingredients, you'll want high-quality options for the best Gildas. There are also specific types of olives and peppers that should be used to lean into the Spanish origins. Manzanilla olives are usually used — specifically pitted ones so that diners don't have to worry about the seed. If olives don't frequent your kitchen cabinet, here are the best jarred olive varieties to pull it off. Combine them with pickled Guindilla peppers, a small and mild chili pepper grown in Spain. And for the anchovies, use the highest quality you can afford, preferably packed in oil for another layer of flavor.
Where the name gildas comes from
Before you take a bite, here's a little more about Gildas. Rumors are that the snack is named after the character portrayed by Rita Hayworth in the 1946 film "Gilda." Hayworth's spicy persona in the film lends itself to the spicy elements of the snack. Gildas, the snack, was thought up sometime later in the 1940s, with some giving credit to bar Casa Valles for its creation. These days, you'll find Gildas at an array of bars and eateries across Spain.
If you can't travel to Spain anytime soon and don't have a local tapas bar, the snack is incredibly easy to make at home. Snag those ingredients three ingredients, then grab toothpicks or small wooden skewers. The only assembly is to place the ingredients on the skewer or toothpick, alternating at least twice. If you want to keep it small, stick with just one each of the three ingredients for more of a bite. And to make it a feast inspired by Spain, here are 29 Spanish dishes to complete the spread, including gazpacho.