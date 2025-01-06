The Bougie 3-Ingredient Skewers That Elevate Snack Time

A snack can be bougie without too many extravagant ingredients or intricate cooking techniques — and Spain's Gildas are proof of that. Hailing from the Basque region of Spain, the snack is rather popular at bars, lounges, and eateries across the country. Perhaps the best part about the decadent snack is that it only takes three ingredients on a toothpick to pull off for your next cocktail party: anchovies, olives, and peppers.

As simple as three ingredients on a toothpick might sound, the handheld pintxo (not to be confused with tapas) features varying flavors and textures that meld for a satisfying bite. Because it's just three ingredients, you'll want high-quality options for the best Gildas. There are also specific types of olives and peppers that should be used to lean into the Spanish origins. Manzanilla olives are usually used — specifically pitted ones so that diners don't have to worry about the seed. If olives don't frequent your kitchen cabinet, here are the best jarred olive varieties to pull it off. Combine them with pickled Guindilla peppers, a small and mild chili pepper grown in Spain. And for the anchovies, use the highest quality you can afford, preferably packed in oil for another layer of flavor.

