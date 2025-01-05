Are Organic And Natural Wines The Same Thing?

Perusing the aisles of a modern, well-stocked wine store can be a daunting adventure. Among the hundreds or thousands of bottles available, it's rare that a wine label gives you much more information than the name, origin, year, and maybe a few superfluous words about tasting notes or vague dishes to pair the wine with. Although we have some great tips for how to decode a wine label, there is only so much information that you can glean from the bottle without having to pull out your phone to learn more. Some wine shops will go the extra mile and have stickers, tags, or even lengthy notes to make your selection easier, but sadly, this isn't always the case. Given the immense variety of options, it can be hard to know the differences between different types of wine production like organic, biodynamic, natural, and even vegan wines.

While they may sound similar, organic and natural wines are not the same thing. To make things more confusing, natural wine is always organic, but organic wine is not necessarily natural. While organic and natural wines aren't exactly the same, they can be thought of as extended family members, like cousins of one another. Natural wine isn't so easily defined, which is why it's so great, but organic wines have more clarified standards to adhere to, like those set by the USDA.