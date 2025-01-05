The Raised Dots On The Bottom Of Starbucks Cups Play A Very Important Role

If you've ordered a cold beverage from a Starbucks store in the U.S. or Canada recently, you may have noticed some raised dots along the bottom edge of the new Starbucks cold cups, and may have wondered what they were all about. Although the raised dots (or bumps) are not Braille as some online commenters on Reddit have speculated, they are included to help those with low visibility easily figure out what size cup they are dealing with, and "signify different sizes that can be felt with a swipe of the thumb," according to a Starbucks statement about its new cups. For example, a tall cup will have one dot, while a grande will have two, and a venti has three dots.

Advertisement

Designed by a lab inside the Tryer Center, Starbucks' center of innovation in Seattle, these cups were launched in April 2024 with a gradual rollout throughout the rest of the year. In addition to the raised dots, they also feature embossed sizes on the bottom, so baristas can determine which size they are grabbing by feel alone. On top of the accessibility features, these new cold cups are also more sustainable, and use between 10% and 20% less plastic, depending on the size of the Starbucks cup.