Here's What It Means To Receive 'Silent Service' In A Restaurant

Silent service, or royal service, can be traced back to disciplined meals served to royalty and dignitaries. The idea is that no sound, except for the conversations of those in attendance, should be heard. Without verbal cues to rely on, more discreet signals evolved so that diners and servers could communicate important requests during the dining experience, such as when plates should be removed or the exact moment when additional courses could be brought to the table.

Advertisement

Over time, more specific etiquette rules regarding silverware, where to place napkins, and the angle at which one should hold their menu have taken on added meaning. For many servers at Michelin-starred restaurants, the ultimate goal is to anticipate the needs of guests without having to be directly asked. These types of cues, along with those derived from body language and subtle glances, can be read and interpreted by a restaurant's staff. As a result, diners can focus on the food and company, while servers can complete their work as efficiently as possible.