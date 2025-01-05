Here's What It Means To Receive 'Silent Service' In A Restaurant
Silent service, or royal service, can be traced back to disciplined meals served to royalty and dignitaries. The idea is that no sound, except for the conversations of those in attendance, should be heard. Without verbal cues to rely on, more discreet signals evolved so that diners and servers could communicate important requests during the dining experience, such as when plates should be removed or the exact moment when additional courses could be brought to the table.
Over time, more specific etiquette rules regarding silverware, where to place napkins, and the angle at which one should hold their menu have taken on added meaning. For many servers at Michelin-starred restaurants, the ultimate goal is to anticipate the needs of guests without having to be directly asked. These types of cues, along with those derived from body language and subtle glances, can be read and interpreted by a restaurant's staff. As a result, diners can focus on the food and company, while servers can complete their work as efficiently as possible.
An unspoken language
But what are these specific non-verbal cues? Simply lean back and tilt your head to signal a waiter to your table without lifting a hand or saying a word. If you're through with a course, set your fork and knife down in a specific position to alert a server to come and remove your plate. Additionally, a napkin left on a chair can signify that you intend to return to the table. All finished with your meal? Don't forget to set your napkin beside your table setting and place your utensils down in a 4 o'clock position on your dish.
In this way, diners can communicate with restaurant staff without having to speak. While many of these kinds of etiquette rules are taught in fine dining and business networking classes, they can be quite intuitive to pick up on for oneself. Just keep a watchful eye while dining in places where silent service is offered.