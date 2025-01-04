The French Wines That Are Perfect To Pair With Duck Confit

Succulent duck confit — prepared by simmering leg meat in its own fat until it nearly falls off the bone — is a rich and flavorful treat that deserves the right wine pairing. But which one should you go for? Amy Racine, the Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants, and recipient of numerous wine industry accolades, suggests reaching for a full-flavored French wine from the Châteauneuf-du-Pape region to fill your glass when duck confit is on the menu. It's hard to go wrong bringing a French bottle to the table when you're serving classic French dishes like duck confit.

Racine further elaborated on why these wines are good matches for duck meat. "Châteauneuf-du-Pape is known for its robust red wines, often blends of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, and are typically full-bodied, with intense flavors of ripe dark fruit, spice, and often a touch of earthiness," she explained. The wines of Châteauneuf-du-Pape typically have a higher alcohol content, too, making them stand up well to the luxurious fattiness of the confit with its dark and meaty flavors.