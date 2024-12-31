Pigeon Eggs Are Edible, But Here's Why They're Not So Common

Most people don't even think twice about the eggs they have for breakfast, and even if you want a change of pace, you'd probably flip-flop between either duck eggs or chicken eggs. But here's one egg varietal we bet you've never thought about before: pigeon eggs! No, we aren't pulling your leg. While these city-dwelling bum chickens are mostly considered pests, their eggs can fetch some pretty pennies on the market (think $100 for two fresh eggs). One of the biggest reasons has to do with their unique flavor profile. When cooked, pigeon eggs reveal a silkier texture and a richer aroma that sets them apart from their more common counterparts.

Advertisement

There's bad news if you want to try some, however — pigeon eggs are quite rare. You won't find them at just about any diner or grocer. Compared to chickens, which lay up to a dozen eggs in each clutch, pigeons lay one or two at most. Adding to their rarity, these eggs are incredibly delicate and challenging to harvest. Mother pigeons are particularly protective of their nests and can become so distressed that they stop laying eggs when they find them missing. As such, birdkeepers have to throw in fake eggs when it's time to harvest. Pigeon eggs also tend to break during transport. With every step in the process being tricky and time-consuming, it's no wonder why these eggs have become a luxury good in every sense of the word.

Advertisement