Pigeon Eggs Are Edible, But Here's Why They're Not So Common
Most people don't even think twice about the eggs they have for breakfast, and even if you want a change of pace, you'd probably flip-flop between either duck eggs or chicken eggs. But here's one egg varietal we bet you've never thought about before: pigeon eggs! No, we aren't pulling your leg. While these city-dwelling bum chickens are mostly considered pests, their eggs can fetch some pretty pennies on the market (think $100 for two fresh eggs). One of the biggest reasons has to do with their unique flavor profile. When cooked, pigeon eggs reveal a silkier texture and a richer aroma that sets them apart from their more common counterparts.
There's bad news if you want to try some, however — pigeon eggs are quite rare. You won't find them at just about any diner or grocer. Compared to chickens, which lay up to a dozen eggs in each clutch, pigeons lay one or two at most. Adding to their rarity, these eggs are incredibly delicate and challenging to harvest. Mother pigeons are particularly protective of their nests and can become so distressed that they stop laying eggs when they find them missing. As such, birdkeepers have to throw in fake eggs when it's time to harvest. Pigeon eggs also tend to break during transport. With every step in the process being tricky and time-consuming, it's no wonder why these eggs have become a luxury good in every sense of the word.
How do you cook pigeon eggs, anyway?
You probably haven't heard of pigeon eggs ever up until you read this article, but in China, they hold a special place in the country's cuisine. There, these delicate eggs are so highly regarded that they're often compared to ginseng, with many believing they can detox the body and improve kidney health. But since they're so fragile, they're processed differently than chicken eggs. Instead of cracking the shell and pouring out the content like normal, chefs would steam them first to solidify the egg white and give the egg some structure. Once the eggs have been carefully prepped, then it's time to get creative.
One popular method is to turn the (shelled) pigeon eggs into an elegant appetizer by coating them in a light batter and then deep-frying them. The result is something that's very similar to Scotch eggs that'd then be plated atop a bed of edible bird's nest, which is another prized ingredient known for both its distinctive texture and traditional medicinal properties. Because of pigeon eggs' rarity, other than this one ingredient, you'll have to get very creative with pigeon eggs (if you manage to get your hands on them somehow). And the next time you walk into a restaurant and see pigeon eggs on offer? Give them a try if you can — that's for sure going to be an experience to remember!