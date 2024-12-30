The Reason Why Your Baked Custard Smells Like Eggs (And How To Fix It)

When eggs are used in baked custard, they act as a binding agent and thickener, bringing a decadent and creamy density to each bite. However, one thing they shouldn't contribute to the dish is a sulfuric stench. If your baked custard smells like eggs, it isn't because you picked rotten ingredients. It's the result of baking the custard too long or at too high a temperature.

Advertisement

Overcooked egg proteins unravel at a rate that the sugar and water molecules in the other liquid ingredients can't moderate. When the proteins break down, they become the molecular components responsible for releasing sulfur, hence the unpleasant odor. This is accompanied by an egg-forward taste, which is probably not what you want in a dessert. Fixing an egg custard should start with preventative measures.

The best way to avoid an overbaked custard is to bake it at a relatively low temperature in a water bath. A water bath provides the gentle and even heat source eggs need to maintain their integrity as binders for the sugar and milk. Most importantly, have patience because low and slow is the key to taste and textural success!

Advertisement