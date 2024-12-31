Why Rosé Wine Tastes Better Cold Than At Room Temperature

Rosé wine is a favorite for many, cherished for its bright qualities and delicate flavor profile. But have you ever wondered why rosé tastes better cold than at room temperature? The secret to elevating your rose experience is in the conditions in which it's served.

We caught up with Amy Racine, Beverage Director and Partner at JF Restaurants, and she explains, "The best temperature to serve rosé wine is between [45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit] to keep the wine refreshing while preserving its delicate aromas and flavors." When rosé is served within this ideal range, it retains its crispness allowing subtle floral and fruity notes to shine.

Studies have shown that the temperature of a wine can significantly influence our perception of its taste components. If the wine is served too warm, it can taste flat and lose its nuanced qualities. On the other hand, serving it too cold can mute the flavors, making the wine less vibrant. Striking the perfect balance at 45 to 55 degrees Fahrenheit ensures each sip is as cold and aromatic as it should be.

