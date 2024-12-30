The Ethiopian Dish That's A Perfect Beef Tartare Alternative For Beginners

When a dish is both adored and revolted the way beef tartare is, you're bound to be curious to see what the fuss is all about. Raw beef dressed in seasonings and condiments doesn't sound all that appealing, but wait until you discover the savory complexity hidden within. Still, eating raw meat can be undeniably daunting. For those hesitant about trying this dish, easing yourself into it with something similar but less intense might be a better choice. In that case, kitfo, a delicacy hailing from Ethiopia, is the perfect candidate.

Advertisement

Kitfo is a traditional Ethiopian dish made by warming minced raw beef with mitmita (an Ethiopian spice blend consisting of African bird's eye chili, Ethiopian cardamom, dried herbs, and salt) and niter kibbeh — a flavorful clarified butter that's key to making this dish unique. Simmered with complex spices, the butter offers a distinctively fragrant undertone; its gentle warmth lessens the "raw" aspect while still maintaining a fresh richness. Meanwhile, mitmita's spicy, citrusy notes uplift the dish's deeply bold base. Together, this exquisite collision of flavors does a stellar job of masking any gamey taste the raw beef may exude.

Moreover, kitfo offers great flexibility in serving methods. Although traditionally served raw, it's just as delicious when lightly warmed but not cooked through – this is also known as leb leb. You can also ask for it to be betam leb leb, which means fully cooked. Either way, you've got something that's rich in flavor, steeped in traditional ingredients, and easier to enjoy — the steak tartare alternative you've been searching for.

Advertisement