The Absolute Best Beans To Use In Pasta E Fagioli

Beans are a carbohydrate-rich comfort food that many cultures love to pair with even more carbs, whether it's beans on toast in England or red beans and rice in the deep south. In Italy, beans and pasta are a tasty duo in soups like this hearty minestrone recipe. Pasta e fagioli translates to "pasta and beans" and is an equally beloved Italian soup. If you want to make a batch of pasta e fagioli at home, we've consulted an expert for tips on the key ingredients. Matthew Cutolo, a third-generation Italian-American chef at Gargiulo's Restaurant in Coney Island, keeps things traditional when it comes to the best beans for pasta e fagioli.

"Cannellini or borlotti beans are the best beans to use for pasta fagioli," he says. "They have a creamy texture and mild flavor that complements the flavors of the dish." Cannellini beans are one of the most common types of beans used in Italian cooking, characterized by a white color, large oval shape, and the buttery, creamy texture and flavor Chef Cutolo mentions. Borlotti beans are another popular ingredient in Italian and Portuguese cuisines, with a beautiful maroon hue that's earned it the nickname "cranberry bean." They're slightly longer than a pinto bean, but much smaller than cannellini. Both offer a buttery, savory pairing for the umami-rich tomato-based broth and beef, and the aromatic Italian soffritto that comprise pasta e fagioli's flavor profile.

